What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fourth episode of season 3, the vampires take a break from the Council and traverse the city with Guillermo as their bodyguard. After a long day of hilarious shenanigans and persistent attempts to fit into the human world, their new human companion tries to put them to sleep. However, slumber is a concept alien to them. To know more, you can go through the recap. Now, here is all that could be expected from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 5!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 5 will premiere on September 23, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. New episodes drop on the network every week on Thursdays. The third season consists of 10 episodes in all, with the cycle scheduled to wrap up on October 28, 2021.

Where to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 5 when it airs on FX at the date and time specified above. In case you miss the television broadcast, you can watch the new episodes online on FX’s official website or the FX Now app. On the other hand, you can opt for live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Hulu+Live TV. Furthermore, the episodes will be available on Hulu the following day after their television broadcast. More options are available on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum on Demand.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode titled ‘The Chamber of Judgement’ will revolve around the Vampiric Council reenacting justice, perhaps, with regards to a new case. The housemates will be back from their brief but chaotic outing in the city under Guillermo’s care so we can prepare ourselves for more laughs and unusual circumstances befalling the vampires!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode, titled ‘The Casino,’ the vampires ride across the city as Shawn and Charmaine renew their vows at a casino chapel. During the toast, Mikey collapses on the table, and Guillermo is asked to clear the resulting mess. In his absence, Nandor reminds the vampires that Guillermo is family now. Shawn is delighted at Mickey’s deliberate decision to stuff glass in the chicken piccata to frame the casino and get more tokens as compensation.

Later, Guillermo tries to make them go to bed and prepare them for the day ahead. Elsewhere, Najda and the girls are excited to watch “The Rat Pack,” the group that is mistaken to be an assembly of the real Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin. She tries to gain their attention and succeeds as the trio acknowledges her presence out of pity. The vampires are then forced to attend the vow renewal ceremony. On the other hand, Lazslo feels terrible after stealing seven grand from Shawn as the former prepares to confess.

However, the tables turn when Shawn admits to his gambling problems and fear of losing Charmaine because of that. Lazslo and Nadja try to seize money from “The Rat Pack” but are unable to hypnotize them, so the only other option is threatening them for $300. When they get back their powers, Lazslo and Nandor control two boxers who they also individually bet upon. The cash they win is given to Shawn, who is elated to finally have found a way to pay his gambling debt.

