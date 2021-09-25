What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fifth episode of season 3, the vampires supervise the Council and tackle cases of serious felonies and immoral undertakings. Sean and Laszlo accidentally get involved with the other side of the law after an unfortunate run-in with a bunch of vampires who were running an illegal business. There is more of that explained in the recap. Now, here is what we can expect from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 6!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 6 will premiere on September 30, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. New episodes drop on the network every week on Thursdays. The third season consists of 10 episodes in all, with the cycle scheduled to wrap up on October 28, 2021.

Where to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 episode 6 when it airs on FX at the date and time specified above. In case you miss the television broadcast, you can watch the new episodes online on FX’s official website or the FX Now app. On the other hand, you can opt for live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Hulu+Live TV. Furthermore, the episodes will be available on Hulu the following day after their television broadcast. More options are available on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum on Demand.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode titled ‘The Escape,’ the Vampiric Council will be called for assistance when an ancient beast breaks free and threatens the safety of vampires everywhere. This means we are heading towards an action-packed episode where Guillermo and the gang will face this dangerous beast. Speaking of Guillermo, this adorable human has an intriguing dynamic with both Dark Shade and Nandor, which is something to ponder about. Let’s hope the next episode is more informative in that regard!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode titled ‘The Chamber of Judgement,’ the vampires are back on the grind, which means hearing and solving new cases at the Council. Nandor and Nadja are at the throne that stands at the center of the judicial section in one of the office sections at the Vampiric Council. Meanwhile, the dynamic between Guillermo and the vampire Dark Shade is unclear because it seems like she flirts with him but sometimes is hostile as well.

Sean, on the other hand, suspects Nandor and Guillermo are more than just friends. When it comes to Sean, he has gambling problems, only for Laszlo to point it out to him. Still, he does not budge from his ways. During “boys only night,” he unapologetically steals the limelight from Colin Robinson. Elsewhere, Laszlo gets involved with the wrong circle at the Guy Pillow slumber fest, which causes a ruckus at the Vampire Court.

Nandor and Nadja now have to make a call with regards to a group of vampires who sell fake pills that allegedly provide immunity against the sun. At the Small Claims court, Laszlo recalls his past where he was a barrister quite well-informed about the law. Every time he was charged with obscenity, he managed to defend himself using his knowledge. In the end, the HR tells them to trust their instincts and run the court according to their will.

