What We Do in the Shadows Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is a wildly entertaining mockumentary that follows a group of ancient vampires as they try to blend into modern society. Based on the 2014 film of the same name, this horror-comedy created by Jemaine Clement revolves around comical interactions between supernatural beings and humans in the city of New York. The Emmy-nominated series premiered on March 27, 2019.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ has received rave reviews for its interesting format, wacky characters, fantastic costumes, and wonderfully weird dark comedy. It’s thus no surprise that fans wish to see more of the eccentric bloodsuckers they have come to love over the course of three seasons. Season 3 ends on a mild cliffhanger pertaining to the fates of our beloved vampires. So, what’s up with the show’s fourth installment? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 4.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Release Date

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 premiered on September 2, 2021, on FX. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. Episodes were released on a weekly basis, with the season finale airing on October 28, 2021.

UnFOURseen riches. #ShadowsFX has been renewed for season 4! pic.twitter.com/hpTAUtxhrS — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) August 13, 2021

You must be thirsty for news of season 4. Well, we’ve got information that’ll satisfy you! On August 13, 2021, FX announced that ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ would return for a fourth installment. We’re not at all surprised that the show got an early renewal, because it does have stellar ratings and a massive fanbase.

Filming for season 4 commenced in late September 2021. We can take a look at the show’s previous airing schedules to estimate when season 4 will land. Seasons 1 and 2 of the mockumentary aired in spring, whilst season 3 aired in fall due to pandemic-related delays. Thus, keeping in mind the above-mentioned information along with the time required for filming and post-production, we can safely assume that the fourth installment of the show will land in spring 2022. Fans can get ready for ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Q2 2022. The fourth installment is expected to stick to the show’s trend of having 10 episodes per season.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the main cast will be reprising their roles for the fourth season. This includes Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz.

We also expect the return of Anthony Atamanuik as Sean, Myrna Cabello as Silvia, and Cree Summer as Jan. We’re likely to see more celebrity cameos as well. Perhaps Tilda Swinton, Mark Hamill, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Craig Robinson, and Nick Kroll, amongst others, will be a part of season 4 since they have appeared in previous editions of the show. We might also see a couple of new faces.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 sees Guillermo emerge as a powerful vampire slayer, forcing the other vampires to discuss his fate. Nandor and the others are made heads of the local Vampiric Council. Jan and her followers brainwash Nandor. Colin dies on his 100th birthday but is later reborn as a baby. Nandor, tired of his depression and his friends’ toxic behavior, decides to leave Staten Island and travel around the world.

Season 4 is likely to follow Nandor’s travels as he tackles life on his own. We will also see how Laszlo, Nadja, Colin, and Guillermo will manage without him. Additionally, we expect the upcoming season to track Colin’s growth from a baby to an adult vampire. Guillermo and Nadja’s adventures in England might be an important storyline. The fourth installment will also focus on Guillermo’s family.

Reportedly, contemporary events are going to be incorporated into the upcoming season. This will particularly include the Suez canal blockage, as revealed by Paul Simms, showrunner, writer, and producer, to SYFY Wire at the New York Comic Con 2021. Season 4 is certainly set to be more ambitious and wacky than any of the previous seasons. We can’t wait to see what’s in store!

Read More: What We Do in the Shadows Filming Locations