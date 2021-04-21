‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 is almost nearing its end, and in the latest episode, preparations are in full swing for Florence and Ned’s wedding. Meanwhile, Elizabeth learns a secret that causes her to be mad at Nathan. If you want to know more about the episode, you can read the recap we have provided. In case you’re updated about the show, here’s everything you can expect from ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 episode 10!

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date

‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 episode 10 will premiere on April 25, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Hallmark. The eighth season comprises 12 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Stream When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also catch the episode on Hallmark’s official website, as well as the Hallmark Channel Everywhere app. Cord cutters can live stream the show on Sling TV, Philo TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Another way to watch the episodes of ‘When Calls the Heart’ is by purchasing or renting them on Amazon Prime.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers

In ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 episode 10, called ‘Old Love, New Love, Is this True Love,’ there will be a wedding in Hope Valley that will compel every couple to contemplate their relationships. The day is finally here as Florence and Ned tie the knot. Things might also get awkward or tense between Elizabeth and Nathan after what transpired in the pre-wedding party. Although Lucas seems unbothered about it, we are still not sure how Elizabeth feels deep down. Meanwhile, Rosemary will get a hint that there is more to Hope Valley than what is visible, and she might begin to try her luck getting to the root of it. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 9 Recap

‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 episode 9 is called ‘Pre-Wedding Jitters.’ Jesse reveals to Lee that Joseph has been helping him do better. Lee had no idea Joseph was a pastor. Molly and Rosemary are trying to find a wedding dress for Florence. When Fiona shows up, the ladies are overjoyed. Allie and Lucas dig deep into his relationship with Nathan. Lucas seems confident that things will work out between them. Elizabeth wants more time to decide after she learns about Allie. Lee wants Joseph to pastor the church, and he is on board.

Elizabeth confronts Nathan for having kept her away from the truth, to which Nathan admits that he is in love with her. At Florence and Ned’s pre-wedding party, they play a game where the player gets blindfolded and tries to find their partner. Elizabeth picks Nathan, mistaking him for Lucas, and she becomes deeply embarrassed. But Lucas laughs it off, saying everything is fine. Christopher then goes off to meet Rachel after saying goodbye to Henry while Carson leaves in favor of a job opportunity. Bill enquires about a footprint that he finds in the stolen car, but Henry deflects the question. Elizabeth and Rosemary argue over her intentions behind motivating Nathan to go after her.

