When Will Aranyak Season 2 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

Netflix’s Indian crime series ‘Aranyak’ follows Kasturi Dogra, a police officer who opts for a year’s sabbatical to be with her daughter. As Kasturi prepares to leave her office, a foreign teenage tourist’s disappearance changes her mind. She cancels her leave and along with her replacement officer, Angad Malik, starts to investigate the case. As their search for truth progresses, Kasturi and Angad delve deep into the myths and realities that envelop their Himalayan town.

With Rohan Sippy as the showrunner, the series was originally released in December 2021. The thriller show received a favorable to mixed reception from the critics, who praised the show’s gripping narrative and stunning visuals. After an engrossing first season, avid murder mystery fans must be curious about the prospects of the show’s sophomore season. On that note, here’s everything you need to know!

Aranyak Season 2 Release Date

‘Aranyak’ season 1 landed in its entirety on December 10, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises 8 episodes with a runtime of 37-48 minutes each.

Regarding a new round, here’s what we know. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Aranyak’ for season 2. However, considering the way the narrative is conceived for season 1, a second season is indeed a possibility. The first season of the show ends with certain questions unanswered and a plot device that can possibly carry the show forward in a potential second season. These factors strongly indicate that the show is planned as a multi-season project.

If the inaugural season of the show meets the required viewership on the streaming giant, we can certainly hope for a renewal in the coming months. Since Netflix India has expressed their desire to commission more original content for the platform, the second season of the show may get greenlit soon. If that’s the case, we can expect ‘Aranyak’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Aranyak Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect Raveena Tandon (Kasturi Dogra) and Parambrata Chatterjee (Angad Malik) to return as the protagonists. Ashutosh Rana (Mahadev Dogra), Meghna Malik (Jagadamba Dhumal), Zakir Hussain (Manhas), Indraneil Sengupta (Ravi Prashar), Vivek Madan (Hari), Mahesh Shetty (Omi), and Milind Shinde (Nandan) are also expected to return. Anastasiya Hamolka may return as Aimee in flashback scenes following the character’s death from the beginning of the first season.

Aranyak Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show progresses with Kasturi and Angad’s investigation of Aimee’s disappearance and murder, which unfolds the political ploys and drug rackets in the town of Sironah. While investigating various suspects, the cop-duo confronts the myth of Nar Tendua, the leopard man. Their quest for truth leads them to Nandan, who is revealed as the serial killer and the leopard man. Kasturi and Mahadev chase Nandan to the woods and capture him. Meanwhile, Angad tries to capture Omi to know what happened to his son. In the shootout that ensues, Angad gets shot and Manhas gets arrested. In the closing shots of the first season, the presence of a real leopard man is depicted ambiguously.

If renewed, the second season may pick up from the events of the season 1 finale. We can expect season 2 to reveal what happens to Angad. Even though he is shot, with Kasturi by his side, he may get saved. Since his arrest, Manhas may have a rocky path ahead in his political journey. After getting caught by Mahadev, Nandan’s killing spree ends. It will be interesting to see what lays ahead for him in season 2. We can expect the enigmatic presence in the woods to return in the second season. If it will, the myths that lay deep in the heart of Sironah will revive again in the potential season 2.

