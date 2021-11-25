When Will Dead to Me Season 3 Release on Netflix?

‘Dead to Me’ is a dark comedy series that explores the unconventional friendship between Jen Harding and Judy Hale that blossoms due to the death of Jen’s husband, Ted. As Jen and Judy help each other get through their respective ordeals, harrowing secrets about Judy’s past and present are revealed which jeopardize their friendship and bring about legal trouble. Created by Liz Feldman for Netflix, the series is a wild mix of emotional trauma and expletive-laced humor.

Since its premiere on May 3, 2019, the show has been lauded for its exploration of complex female friendships, motherhood, personal ambitions, and self-discovery. Fans especially enjoyed Jen’s badass personality and Judy’s free-spirited nature. With two seasons under its belt, the show has most of us around the world hooked to its wild plot and insightfully entertaining characters. Understandably, you must be curious about the third installment of the show. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Dead to Me’ season 3.

Dead to Me Season 3 Release Date

‘Dead to Me’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on May 8, 2020, on Netflix. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each.

Yes, we know you’re itching to find out about season 3 of the show. Well, get ready for the good news! On June 6, 2020, it was announced that ‘Dead to Me’ would return for a third season. The renewal came as no surprise because the ending of the second edition clearly sets the stage for a third edition. Additionally, since the show did extremely well all around the world, Netflix understandably wants to put its popularity to use.

Read the room, fucko! the third and final season of Dead to Me is coming soon pic.twitter.com/wrMW7QP5Gd — Dead To Me (@deadtome) July 6, 2020

However, there’s some bittersweet news as well — season 3 is intended to be the show’s final run. “I always had the sense that I wanted this show [‘Dead to Me’] to be a relatively short-running one,” confessed Feldman, going on to explain how it’s rare for Netflix to have long-running shows. She then added, “Also, I was inspired by [‘Fleabag’ creator] Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She just decided that two seasons of her wonderful show was enough. I think that’s an incredibly self-controlled way to deal with success.” Well, we certainly respect the creator’s decision and, of course, we can’t wait to see Jen and Judy in action one last time.

Now, let’s gauge when the upcoming season will land. Seasons 1 and 2 had a year’s gap between them but the production of season 3 was unfortunately delayed, in late 2021 as well as early 2022, due to pandemic-related complications. Filming seemingly restarted in May 2021 but was again paused in August 2021 when Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and understandably had to take some time off. However, a few reports suggest that filming recommenced in November 2021 after Applegate’s health improved. Thus, keeping all the aforementioned information in mind, we expect ‘Dead to Me’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Q2 2022. We’ve waited this long, we don’t mind waiting a bit longer!

Dead to Me Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the main cast will likely return for the third and final iteration of the show. This includes Christina Applegate (Jen Harding) and Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale) as the protagonists. We also expect to see James Marsden (Ben Wood), Sam McCarthy (Charlie Harding), Luke Roessler (Henry Harding), and Max Jenkins (Christopher Doyle) again. Additionally, Diana-Maria Riva (Detective Ana Perez), Valerie Mahaffey (Lorna Harding), Brandon Scott (Nick), Katey Sagal (Eleanor Hale), and Suzy Nakamura (Karen) might reprise their roles as well. It is likely that a few fresh faces will be added to the mix.

Dead to Me Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 sees Jen and Judy dealing with the aftermath of Steve’s death. As they hide his body and evade the cops, the pros and cons of their friendship emerge. Eventually, Jen develops feelings for Steve’s twin, Ben. Meanwhile, Charlie discovers Steve’s car, forcing Jen and Judy to act quickly in order to hide the truth. Ultimately, Jen confesses to Detective Perez, who decides not to press charges. On the other hand, Judy procures her money from her paintings. In the final scene, we see Jen and Judy driving Charlie’s birthday car, happy and reconciled. However, a drunk Ben accidentally slams his car into them, leaving everyone dazed but uninjured.

Season 3 will likely address the cliffhanger ending of the previous season. Thus, we might find out about the fates of Jen, Judy, and Ben after the car crash. Additionally, we will get to see how Jen and Judy co-parent Charlie and Henry, with the older of the two boys decidedly being the more difficult one to handle. It is also possible that Charlie will find out the truth about Jen and Judy’s crimes. Some reports have even suggested that Jen will become pregnant — in this case, we might see how Judy will cope with this development since she has suffered through several miscarriages. Certainly, we can expect the finale season to be a highly entertaining and sentimental exploration of Jen and Judy’s complex friendship.

