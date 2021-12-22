When Will Emily in Paris Season 3 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ is a romantic-comedy-drama series that focuses on Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive, and her adventures in Paris, France. As she gushes over the romantic city and runs a popular Instagram account dedicated to her experience of it, Emily, who doesn’t speak French, finds herself at odds with her coworkers at Savoir due to her Americanness and overenthusiasm.

Created by Darren Star, the show first released on October 2, 2020. With two seasons under its belt, it has only got fans more interested in Emily’s work and love life. Plus, the cliffhanger ending of season 2 is making fans ponder over the state of their beloved characters. So, will we get to see more of the messy love triangles and workplace dramas our favorite Chicago-based marketer constantly gets involved in? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Release Date

‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on December 22, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 26-38 minutes each.

Since you are eager to know more about the show’s third iteration, here’s what we can tell you. As of now, there’s no news regarding season 3. It is highly likely that Netflix will decide the show’s fate only after seeing how its second installment performs. However, we are quite positive that the show will return for another round. After all, its first season raked in a total of 58 million household views in just a month and was Netflix’s most popular comedy series in 2020. Surely, the streaming giant will want to continue to tap into the show’s potential!

In early December 2021, Lily Collins (Emily) herself said that she wanted the series to return for another round. “I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show [‘Emily in Paris’]. And I hope that we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again,” stated Collins.

So, let’s gauge when the potential third installment will land. Season 2 of the romantic comedy landed after about 14 months after the inaugural season hit the screens, and that was with COVID-19 protocols in place! Thus, taking into consideration the time needed for renewal, production, and post-production, we think it’s safe to assume that ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 will premiere sometime in Q4 2022.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 3 gets greenlit, we expect most of the main cast members to reprise their roles. This includes Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Camille Razat (Camille), and Kate Walsh (Madeline Wheeler). Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Jean-Christophe Bouvet (Pierre Cadault), and Charles Martins (Mathieu Cadault) are likely to be seen again as well.

Moreover, we expect season 2’s newcomers, Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Jeremy O. Harris (Grégory Elliott Duprée), Kevin Dias (Benoît), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G.), and Jin Xuan Mao (Étienne), to also return for a third round, provided the show is greenlit. It’s possible that several new faces will join the mix.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 2, Emily starts dating Alfie, a London-based banker from her French class, despite fighting against her feelings for Gabriel. Meanwhile, she makes a lot of progress in her professional life, scoring big clients even though she messes up occasionally. In the finale, Sylvie, Julien, and Luc decide to quit Savoir due to Madeline’s extremely American leadership.

Sylvie then asks Emily to join her in her new venture, as she plans on starting her own marketing company. Later, Emily agrees to try out a long-distance relationship with Alfie but decides to tell Gabriel about her true feelings. However, she finds out that Camille and Gabriel are back together. In the last scene of the season, a miserable Emily calls Sylvie, stating that she has made her decision.

If given the go-ahead, season 3 will thus likely resolve the cliffhanger ending of season 2. Will Emily choose Madeline or Sylvie? Will Emily break up with Alfie or start a long-distance relationship with him despite being in love with Gabriel? Plus, it remains to be seen how Gabriel will manage his romantic dynamic with Camille knowing that Emily is willing to reciprocate his love. On the other hand, Sylvie’s company’s rivalry with Madeline’s Savoir might emerge as an important plot point. On the romantic front, Mindy and Sylvie’s respective romantic lives might be explored further.

Read More: Where Is Emily in Paris Filmed?