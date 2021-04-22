Created by Ronald D. Moore, ‘For All Mankind’ is a saga of an alternate history where the Soviets are the first to land on the moon. This remarkable feat propels them ahead of the USA in the Cold War. Rubbing salt to the wounds of the American conscience, the Soviets are successful in sending the first woman on the moon. What follows is an exceptional tale of determination, hope, and sacrifice focusing on the workings of NASA. The space agency is successful in building a base on the moon called the Jamestown. The space race slowly gains momentum taking us through a myriad of characters derived from the pages of history.

The series originally aired on November 1, 2019, and continued till December 20, 2019. The second season jumps to 1983, as the cold war has accelerated to the point of no return. Through collective and organized efforts, NASA tries to maintain the status quo and at the same time stand for all mankind. The second season ends with a whole range of new developments that create a massive sense of anticipation. We decided to delve into the details of the third season, and here’s what we found out!

For All Mankind Season 3 Release Date

‘For All Mankind’ season 2 released on February 19, 2021, on Apple TV+ and continued till April 29, 2021. Each episode of the second season released on a weekly schedule with an average run time of an hour. As for the third season, we have some good news for the fans. The producers gave the green light to season 3 even before the premiere of its predecessor. The series joins the likes of ‘Servant’ and ‘Ted Lasso‘—Apple TV Originals that were accorded an early renewal. Moreover, the show has garnered a considerable fan base because of its engaging storytelling and a pitch-perfect cast.

Showrunner Ronald D. Moore’s credentials as a science fiction maestro (‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Outlander’) gives the show an added impetus. Confirming about the initiation of the writer’s room, he said that they are exploring elements of science fiction as the show is about to slowly shift from history. Production on the second season was halted in March 2020 due to the pandemic and was one of the first shows to resume work in August. Given the creators’ urgency, we can expect season 3 to go on the floor by 2021. Moreover, the duration between the first and second season was about thirteen months and based on this conjecture, our best guess regarding the release date of ‘For All Mankind’ season 3 will be early 2022.

For All Mankind Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

We can expect Joel Kinnaman to reprise the role of Ed Baldwin, the commander of the Pathfinder. Other major cast members who can return to the fold are Shantel VanSanten as Ed’s wife, Karen Baldwin; Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson; Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison; Sonya Walger as Molly Cobb; Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole and Coral Pena as Aleida. However, we won’t be seeing Michael Dorman (Gordon Stevens) and Sarah Jones (Tracy Stevens) as both their characters die by the end of the second season.

For All Mankind Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

As the second season ends, the space race comes to a temporary halt with a peace accord between the Soviet Union and the USA. However, peace comes at a great price. Tracy and Gordo sacrifice themselves to prevent a nuclear meltdown on the moon as the Soviets attack the Jamestown base. The armed space shuttles Pathfinder and the Buran come dangerously close to a confrontation in outer space but is prevented at the last moment. The Apollo-Soyuz mission is complete, but Sergei seems to chalk out a plan to influence Margo Madison. The narrative jumps to 1994 in the end, as we see a foot on the Red Planet, Mars.

The successful launch of NASA’s Perseverance Rover hinted at exciting propositions for Ronald Moore. He said that the Mars mission would be an integral part of the third season. Moreover, the third season will continue with the stories of characters who are yet to be explored completely. We can expect to see Molly Cobb’s journey as she struggles with her eyesight and Ellen’s role after the success of the Apollo-Soyuz mission prevented a huge catastrophe. Ed has to deal with his filial problems and the grief of Gordo and Tracy’s death. Danielle Poole will perhaps be in the mix, as she is the mission commander of the Apollo-Soyuz program. Even though the cold war is halted for the moment, the rivalry between the two superpowers will probably be in the background.

Read More: Is For All Mankind Based on a True Story?