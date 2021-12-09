When Will Hawkeye Episode 5 Release? What Are the Spoilers?

‘Hawkeye’ continues to map out the uneasy partnership between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. In the fourth episode, the former Avenger begins to warm up to the idea of treating Kate as his protege and unknowingly begins to mentor her. However, memories from Clint’s past make him question his judgment.

Meanwhile, a new threat targets the archer duo as they sink deeper into problems. The number of unanswered questions and mysteries continue to pile up, making fans eagerly anticipate the next installment. If you are impatiently waiting for the release of ‘Hawkeye’ episode 5, here’s everything you need to know about it!

Hawkeye Episode 5 Release Date

‘Hawkeye’ episode 5 will premiere on December 15, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The new episode is the penultimate one in the six-episode-long superhero series. Episodes of the show have a running time of 40-51 minutes each. New episodes are released on the streaming service weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Hawkeye Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Hawkeye’ episode 5, subscribers can head to Disney+. The fifth episode will become available to subscribers of the service from the date and time given above. The series is an exclusive offering from Disney+ and isn’t available to stream outside the platform.

Hawkeye Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Hawkeye’ will follow up on the fallout between Clint and Kate. Clint no longer wants to work with Kate, but we are sure the young archer will find a way to reinstate their partnership. Clint will also have to face the threat of Yelena. She believes that Clint killed her sister, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Therefore, Yelena is likely to appear in the episode.

We are likely to receive more clues about the Tracksuit Mafia’s operation and how it is connected to the death of Armand Duquesne III. Eleanor is seemingly working with some shady figure, and we will learn more about the same in the new episode. Lastly, the rumors that Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, a character who first appears in ‘Daredevil,’ will factor into the fifth episode continue to persist.

Hawkeye Episode 4 Recap

Titled ‘Partners, Am I Right?’ episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’ picks up right after the previous one with Jack and Eleanor realizing that the intruders are Kate and Clint. Eleanor knows that Clint is an Avenger and asks him to keep Kate out of the superhero business. Clint messages his wife, Laura. To research about Sloan Ltd. She finds out that Sloan Ltd is a shell company overseen by Jack which acts as a front for Tracksuit Mafia’s money-laundering operation.

At his temporary base, Clint and Kate spend some time bonding, during which Kate deduces that Clint is Ronin. Clint tasks Kate with retrieving his trick arrows from a police station. Meanwhile, Clint warns Kazi to stop Maya from pursuing revenge on Ronin. Laura informs that the Rolex stolen from the Avengers Compound is at an apartment complex in NYC. Clint and Kate head to retrieve the watch.

Kate enters the apartment and collects the watch before the duo realizes that the apartment is Maya’s home. Maya attacks Kate while a mysterious masked woman fights Clint. Kate and Clint team up against Maya and the assassin and Maya is forced to retreat. Clint knocks off the assassin’s mask revealing she is Yelena Belova/Black Widow. The episode ends with Clint realizing that he can no longer risk Kate’s life and effectively ends their partnership.

