When Will Invasion Season 2 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, ‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi drama series that approaches the oversaturated alien invasion subgenre in an unconventional way. Instead of focusing on grand battles between humanity and the extraterrestrial invaders, it tells the story of four individuals whose lives get drastically affected when the aliens make their presence known. Aneesha Malik is a devoted mother and wife who finds out that her husband is cheating on her. Right when she confronts him, the aliens seemingly launch an attack. Trevante Ward is a US soldier who loses his entire unit in an alien attack and is now desperately trying to get back home to his wife.

Mitsuki Yamato is a JASA employee whose secret lover, the astronaut Hinata Murai, presumably dies following a collision between her space shuttle and an alien ship, whereas Caspar Morrow is a seemingly ordinary boy who forms a link with the alien communication channels. These four individuals might hold the key to human salvation. Following its release, ‘Invasion’ received mixed to positive reviews, with critics praising the show’s scope and performances by the main cast. If you have already watched season 1 and want to know when season 2 will release, we got you covered.

Invasion Season 2 Release Date

‘Invasion’ season 1 premiered on October 22, 2021, on Apple TV+ and aired ten episodes before concluding on December 10, 2021. As for season 2, this is what we know. Before the final episode aired, Apple renewed ‘Invasion’ for a sophomore season. Kinberg thanked both the network and fans for their support in an interview. “I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story,” he said. “And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways.”

#Invasion has been renewed for Season 2. Catch the epic Season 1 finale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/9HPIp4Bot1 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 8, 2021

‘invasion’ was originally greenlighted in January 2019, and it took the series more than two and a half years to arrive on screen. But that was mainly because the first season was filmed in stages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various other issues. Plus, the season had a mammoth $200 million budget and was shot on four continents. The production for season 2 will probably go smoother than the inaugural season. And if that happens, the audience can expect ‘Invasion’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q1 2023.

Invasion Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Invasion’ season 1 stars Golshifteh Farahani (Aneesha Malik), Shamier Anderson (Trevante Ward), Shioli Kutsuna (Mitsuki Yamato), Billy Barratt (Caspar Morrow), Firas Nassar (Ahmed “Manny” Malik), Sam Neill (Sheriff John Bell Tyson), and Rinko Kikuchi (Hinata Murai). The cast also includes Azhy Robertson (Luke Malik), Tara Moayedi (Sarah Malik), Tamara Lawrance (Learah), India Brown (Jamila Huston), Paddy Holland (Montgomery “Monty” Cuttermill), Daisuke Tsuji (Kaito Kawaguchi), and Togo Igawa (Ikuro Murai).

Nassar, Neil, and Kikuchi will not appear beyond flashback scenes in season 2 as their respective character died in season 1. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles and be joined by the prospective new additions.

Invasion Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, the world still reels in the aftermath of the invasion. Mitsuki leaves the city and finds shelter in a temple. The Malik family grieves over Ahmed’s death. Ward returns home to his wife, and Casper is presumed dead. In a dream-like state, Casper meets a version of Ikuro, likely conjured up by the aliens from Hinata’s memory. In the closing scenes of the season, a massive alien ship arrives and begins harvesting Earth’s water.

In season 2, the reason for the invasion will be revealed. Even though he promised his wife otherwise, circumstances will force Ward to join the war efforts. Aneesha will continue to travel with her children until she feels safe. Casper will wake up and play a critical role in preventing a catastrophe. Mitsuki will probably come back to the city to rejoin JASA at the advent of the second invasion.

