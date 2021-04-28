DC’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ is a glorious romp through the DC comics universe and a treat for all superhero fans. By mixing brilliant filmography with a thrilling story, this fantastic series has been satisfying the fans of the superhero genre since its inception in January 2016. It follows a group of superhero misfits AKA “Legends” as they go around saving humanity and the world from terrifying supervillains. A part of the ‘Arrowverse,’ ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ serves as a spin-off of other DC shows like ‘The Flash’ and ‘Arrow,’ and ‘Supergirl.’

Created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer, the action drama series has been lauded by fans and critics alike for its breathtaking action, excellent performances, and comedic storytelling. Over five seasons, the series has gained a massive fanbase. The fifth season of this successful series came to an end in June 2020. Naturally, fans have been curious to know when ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ will return to their television screens. Well, we come bearing answers!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 is set to release on May 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The sixth season will consist of fifteen episodes of 42–45 minutes each. On January 7, 2020, The CW renewed the series for a sixth season. With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting production worldwide, the superhero action series wasn’t spared from its impact. After the nationwide lockdown restrictions were imposed, there was doubt about when season 6 could start production.

However, putting an end to all doubts, Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary in the series, confirmed that production for the sixth season began in October 2020. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the production team managed to wrap up filming quickly within a few months. Fans would also be delighted to know that the network already renewed the show for a seventh season on February 3, 2021.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the main cast will return in season 6, with series favorite Caity Lotz confirmed to reprise her role as Sara Lance/White Canary. Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood are also guaranteed to return. The rest of the returning main cast comprises Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory), Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), and Amy Louise Pemberton (Gideon). Furthermore, recurring cast members Shayan Sobhian (Behrad Tarazi), Olivia Swann (Astra), and Adam Tsekhman (Gary Green) have been bumped up to be a part of the main cast in season 6.

Moreover, The CW has also roped in Lisseth Chavez as the newest member of the main cast. Lisseth, who is best known for her role as Officer Vanessa Rojas in Dick Wolf’s ‘Chicago’ franchise, will essay the role of Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz. The CW also confirmed Aliyah O’Brien as a recurring member to play the role of Kayla, while guest appearances include Raffi Barsoumian as Bishop, Mina Sundwall as Lita, and David Ramsey as Spartan.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Plot: What is it About?

In Season 5, the legend Astra brings forth the encores from hell while Charlie finds out that she is one of the fates. The Legends, though, manages to save Astra and Charlie both by defeating the encores and destroying the loom of faith not once but twice. Charlie also regains her eyesight but loses her clairvoyance. The season ends on a thrilling cliffhanger as aliens suddenly kidnap Sara Lance.

Season 6 will pick up from the ending as the Legends will be trying to mount a rescue for Sara. In this process, they will recruit an extra-terrestrial expert, Esperanza Cruz. Cruz’s story will be a significant focal point in the sixth season, and viewers will learn the secret behind the telepathic powers she believes she has. Alien life will also feature extensively in the new season though they will not fall on the evil end of the spectrum.

According to Entertainment Weekly, when talking about the main villain of season 6 – Bishop – showrunner Phil Klemmer said, “Our big bad, at least, purports to have altruistic reasons for saving humanity. He thinks Sara is instrumental for that. Of course, his ideas are completely unhinged, but he’s got a fascination with her. It’s not a romantic fascination. Even if Sara is able to escape his clutches, this isn’t the sort of guy that’s going to give up on his plan. Even though she might escape her kidnapping, she’s going to be dealing with the aftermath for the whole season.”

Hopefully, that indicates that there will be an epic showdown between Bishop and the Legends. The upcoming season would feature a wholly animated episode. Another character fans should look out for is Gary Green. The series portrays Gary as a comic character, but season 6 will explore his “bizarre” origin story, which is sure to leave numerous fans astounded. Looking at the excitement lined up for fans in the sixth season, we can safely say that it will be another blast through the fascinating, action-packed, and sometimes hilariously strange world created by DC. Check out the trailer of the ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6!

