When Will Letterkenny Season 11 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

‘Letterkenny’ follows the lives and problems of the eccentric residents of the titular town, with matters often decided based on a good ol’ brawl. Season 10 gives us more raucous antics by our favorite Hicks, Skids, and hockey players and also shows us more of the energy drink empire Tanis is building. The foul-mouthed Shoresy also seems to have some big plans, and a lot is waiting to go down in the upcoming season. Fortunately, we’ve got the info on what to expect from ‘Letterkenny’ season 11, so let’s get down to it, buddy.

Letterkenny Season 11 Release Date

‘Letterkenny’ season 10 premiered in the United States on December 26, 2021, on Hulu. Prior to its US release, the show premiered in Canada on December 25, 2021, on Crave. All seven episodes of season 10, each with a runtime of about 20-25 minutes, released simultaneously.

As far as season 11 is concerned, fans of the show will be delighted to learn that it is happening and that production on it is already at a very advanced stage. Back in September 2020, while confirming the show’s tenth season, executive producer Mark Montefiore also revealed that seasons 10 and 11 would be shot together. Filming for the two seasons subsequently wrapped up in June 2021, and therefore, season 11 is already shot!

Having said that, considering season 10 has recently released, we will still have to wait a while for season 11. The show loves Christmas premieres, but it is unlikely they will make fans wait another year when principal photography on the eleventh season is already complete. All things considered, we can expect to see ‘Letterkenny’ season 11 in mid 2022.

Letterkenny Season 11 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Letterkenny’ is led by show creator Jared Keeso (Wayne), who is joined by Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), and Evan Stern (Roald). The supporting cast includes Lisa Codrington (Gail), Jacob Tierney (Glen), Kamilla Kowal (Bonnie McMurray), Dan Petronijevic (McMurray), Mark Forward (Coach), and others.

Considering how often the show juggles its extensive and talented cast, it is quite likely that we will see some cast members from previous seasons, like Magalie Lépine Blondeau (Marie-Frédérique) and Tyler Hynes (Dierks), return for season 11. There could also be some new faces added to the cast roster for the upcoming season.

Letterkenny Season 11 Plot: What is it About?

Season 10 closes with the Hicks drunk driving around town, referring to each other with made-up names. They eventually manage to convince the Skids and the hockey players to come over and help them pick stones while the rest of Letterkenny goes about their day. We also see Aly and Bianca abandon the hockey players and leave, looking for greener pastures.

Season 11 will probably see the Hicks once again facing trouble from “tough guys” from outside Letterkenny. As has happened before, this could include Dierks’ muscular (but gullible) cousins from the city, or possibly a new group. With Marie Fred glimpsed in season 10, we can also expect to see more of the French Canadians and their rivalry with the English Canadians in the upcoming season. Considering how smooth things have been going between Wayne and Rosie these past few seasons, we can also expect to see some trouble in paradise in our hero’s romantic life.

