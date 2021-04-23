Created by Irwin Allen based on the 1960s popular series and 1998 film of the same name, the sci-fi adventure series ‘Lost in Space’ is a hidden gem in Netflix’s roster. The earlier series and the film were, in turn, adapted from the acclaimed 1812 novel ‘The Swiss Family Robinson’ by Johann David Wyss. The show follows the colonist Robinson family as they embark upon a journey to the Alpha Centauri star system in the aftermath of a devastating event on Earth. They move off course and crash land on a seemingly habitable planet, but invisible danger lurks in the harsh environment.

Since the show’s release in 2018, it has spawned two seasons, garnering considerable critical acclaim in the process. After the mind-boggling ending of the second season, fans are eagerly waiting to see the next destination of the intergalactic adventure of the Robinsons. If you are looking for details regarding the upcoming third season of the show, you may consider us your ally.

Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date

‘Lost In Space’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on December 24, 2019, on Netflix. The second season packs ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 39 and 65 minutes.

Now, let us get into the development details regarding the future of the fan-favorite show. On March 9, 2020, Netflix officially greenlit the show for a third and final installment and announced it via a tweet from its official handle. Yes, with the news of the show’s renewal, the network also revealed that the third season would mark an end to the intergalactic journey of the Robinson family. While the news displeased some of the fans, showrunner Zack Estrin divulged in an interview that the series was conceived to be three-season long.

Filming for the season reportedly commenced on September 9, 2020, and was scheduled to conclude on January 14, 2021. Despite the delays due to COVID-19, the crew wrapped up the shoot a day before the schedule and the series went into post-production. While the creators have only given us a broad 2021 release window, if we follow the release pattern of the previous seasons, we can expect ‘Lost in Space’ season 3 to premiere sometime in late 2021.

Lost In Space Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The third season highlights the next generation of the Robinson family, and most of the known cast members are returning for a third haul. Among the Robinson siblings, adorable Maxwell Jenkins plays the role of Will Robinson, Taylor Russell takes up the role of elder daughter Judy, and Mina Sundwall acts as Penny Robinson, the middle child. Molly Parker of ‘Deadwood’ fame takes up the role of Maureen Robinson, the mother, and Toby Stephens portrays the character of John, the father.

In other prominent roles, we can expect to see Ignacio Serricchio in the role of Don West, the mechanic, alongside Parker Posey (Dr. Zoe Smith). Brian Steele plays the role of the Robot who is rescued by Will. Finally, let us not forget about Don’s dear companion Debbie the chicken. The third season might also feature some fresh faces if the makers introduce new characters.

Lost In Space Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The cliffhanger of the season 2 finale left many of us in complete awe. The episode begins with Maureen and John escaping a near-death encounter with Hastings and returning to the Resolute. Following a failed mutiny of the colonists with Hastings, the Resolute is attacked by a ship of robotic aliens. While the elders stay behind to battle the alien invaders, Judy leads a mission to take the children of the colonists to safety.

Judy takes the children to the Alpha Centauri colony since there is only one Jupiter left with enough room and energy to make the journey. While the adults fail to pass through the space rift and get scattered across space, the children make their way to the other side. However, the radar signal has brought them to an unknown solar system, where Judy finds the lost ship Fortuna which was commanded by her biological father, Grant Kelly.

Following the past two seasons, it is most likely that the upcoming season will explore a new planet. Maybe the planet is a part of the unknown solar system where they encounter Fortuna. In the final season, the series may bring some of the old familiar faces for a fitting conclusion. There is a slim chance that Judy’s father is still alive, which veers the trajectory of the series towards a new frontier.

Dr. Smith’s character seems to have completed her journey, but she may emerge unscathed in the final season, following a hint by the showrunner. Finally, the third and final season will also shed light on John and Maureen’s fate, and in all likelihood, will reunite the Robinson parents with their children.

Read More: Shows Like Lost In Space