When Will MacGruber Season 2 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

Since the ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch spoof of action-adventure show ‘MacGyver,’ middle-aged next-door secret agent ‘MacGruber’ has made his mark in popular culture. Jorma Taccone directed the Peacock TV original comedy show from a screenplay developed by Will Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone. The story begins after the namesake 2010 movie, of which the show is a sequel.

A modestly rogue and naked ‘James Bond’ type hero MacGruber teams up with his ex-fiancée Vicki and his friend Piper for a suicide mission. A mysterious chemical is in the loose, and they must act before billions of people die. The finale is well contained, but a prophecy from the mother’s ghost keeps the fans rooting for more. You must have thought about the prospects of a second season, and we are on the same team. Look ahead for spoilers in the plot section, but before that, allow us to explore the possibility of ‘MacGruber’ having a second season.

MacGruber Season 2 Release Date

‘MacGruber’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 16, 2021, on Peacock TV. The first season packs eight explosive episodes with runtimes ranging between 23 and 35 minutes per season. Let us now investigate the possibilities of a sophomore season.

Although ‘MacGruber’ is nothing out of the ordinary, we perhaps have to go to a few more funerals. The tomfoolery of the eccentric arrogant super-agent is highly entertaining, after all. Following its inception on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ the show has come a long way. Upon release on the original platform, it gained widespread popularity and critical attention. Thus, Peacock TV may greenlight a sequel in the coming days, and it took the first season around two months to wrap production. If the show is renewed sometime in early 2022, we may expect ‘MacGruber’ season 2 to release sometime in fall 2022.

MacGruber Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Almost all the cast members whose characters remain alive in the mayhem of the first season will reprise their respective roles. In all possibility, Will Forte will take up the central character of MacGruber, alongside Kristen Wiig in the garb of Vicki St. Elmo, MacGruber’s associate, and on-off fiancée. Among other prominent members, we may see in various roles Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper) and Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst).

However, some of the gems among the cast will not reprise their roles following the death of their characters in the first season. Thus, we see the departing of Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), and Billy Zane (Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth). There will be some fresh new faces, and even if nothing is set in stone yet, the show can pull noted actors onboard.

MacGruber Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

The first season of MacGruger offers its eccentric protagonist a befitting heroic and explosive finale. After Queeth’s death, MacGruber and Vicki end up together, while Piper returns to his family. But the chemical infects people in Ecuador nonetheless. They must find Queeth’s corrupt ally in the NSA, “The Architect.”

Although MacGruber’s father, Perry, suggests that Harold Kernst is “The Architect,” MacGruber realizes that the father is the chief culprit. After connecting the dots with the help of Perry’s computer, MacGruber and the gang head to his family home in Havencroft. After a battle (which entails a near-death experience), Perry dies. They avert the danger and all go back to the new beginnings of their lives.

At the end of the first season, the ghost of MacGruber’s mother, Darcy, appears to tell him a prophecy. Darcy says that MacGruber is about to face the most challenging mission in his life. We do not know how much more challenges can MacGruber take, but it seems that another season is due. MacGruber will possibly team up with Vicki and Piper for some more rocket-hurling bonanza in the second season.

It will be interesting to see the trajectory of MacGruber and Vicki’s relationship. Vicki wants a baby, and after the death of Barrett, she gets back with MacGruber. The feelings were always there, and if MacGruber is game, we may see a little MacGruber in the following season. Moreover, what happens to the Brimstone, the chemical substance? Hopefully, the follow-up season will keep up the spirit, and MacGruber will have another medal to add to his collection.

