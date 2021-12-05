When Will Maid Season 2 Release?

Based on Stephanie Land’s ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,’ Netflix’s ‘Maid’ follows the life of Alex, who leaves her abusive boyfriend to set up a new life with her daughter Maddy. Upon finding a job at Value Maids, Alex starts to fight varying challenges such as poor living conditions, unresolved conflicts with her ex-boyfriend, and an unreliable mother. As the series progresses, Alex finds a breakthrough to lead her life forward better.

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, the drama show was originally released in October 2021. The first season was unanimously lauded by critics and audiences, who praised the show’s impactful narrative, incredible performances, and sensitive depiction of the subject matter. As the inaugural season of the show ends with enormous scope left for the narrative to progress, admirers of the show are highly anticipating a second round. So, what are the prospects of ‘Maid’ season 2? Let’s find out!

Maid Season 2 Release Date

‘Maid’ season 1 landed in its entirety on October 1, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 47–60 minutes each.

Regarding the second season of the show, here’s everything we know. Netflix has not yet renewed ‘Maid’ for season 2. The streaming giant marketed and released the show as a limited series, which indicates that a follow-up season is unlikely. However, in an interview given in October 2021, creator and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler said that it would be exciting for her to depict the story of a different maid in the sophomore season, converting the show into an anthology series. According to Metzler, the potential central character can be from a distinct background and experiences.

While talking about the possibilities of continuing the show as an anthology series, the creator also expressed her willingness to write more for the character of Alex, even though she didn’t forget to remind that she is satisfied with the way the narrative ends in season 1. Considering Metzler’s words, an anthology format seems to be the most probable way of moving the show forward. Still, season 2 can return with Alex’s story if the format of the show is changed from miniseries to regular series as it happened with the likes of ‘Big Little Lies.’ Either way, if renewed soon, we can expect ‘Maid’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or later.

Maid Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show is renewed for season 2 with a shift to the anthology format, we can expect an entirely new cast joining for the second season or the same cast to portray new characters. If the show is renewed with Alex’s story, we can definitely expect the return of Margaret Qualley (Alex) and Rylea Nevaeh Whittet (Maddy). The direction of the potential season 2 storyline will determine the rest of the cast. Nick Robinson (Sean), Andie MacDowell (Paula), and Billy Burke (Hank) may return. If season 2 gets greenlit to follow Alex’s university life, we may not see Anika Noni Rose (Regina) and Tracy Vilar (Yolanda) in the potential second season.

Maid Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Towards the end of the first season, Alex’s application for a creative writing scholarship at the University of Montana gets accepted. Furious over his lack of involvement in Alex’s decision to move to Missoula, Sean files a case at the court for the custody of Maddy, so that he can coerce Alex to not move. But he realizes that he can never be a good father as an alcoholic, leading him to sign over the full custody of Maddy to Alex. After clearing the way with Sean, Alex convinces Paula to move to Montana with her. However, she changes her mind and stays with Micah, and asks Alex to fulfill her dreams. Finally, Alex and Maddy move to Missoula.

If Netflix and the creative heads of the show decide to bring in a fresh story, we can expect the potential second season to be a heart-rending drama that follows the life of a maid. If Alex’s story is continuing, the potential season 2 may begin with the start of her university life. With a job and a daughter to take care of in between her education, Alex’s life may not be easier, still, she may find it calmer than before. If showrunner Molly Smith Metzler continues to be inspired by Stephanie Land’s life, we can expect Alex’s trajectory to become a writer to be the focal point of the potential season 2.

