Created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, ‘Hollywood’ is a drama television series that reimagines the Golden Age of Hollywood post World War II. It follows aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to create space for themselves in the industry fuelled by glamor and dreams. The show first premiered in May 2020. Even though it has been praised for its visual appeal, the series has received a fair deal of criticism. Some viewers have pointed out the inconsistent tone and others also expressed their disapproval of the creative liberties that it takes.

However, critics and viewers appreciated the series for highlighting the underbelly of the film industry. The performances of the cast members have also earned the show nominations for prestigious awards such as Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards. Are you wondering if the story of your favorite show will continue beyond season 1? Here is everything you need to know!

Hollywood Season 2 Release Date

‘Hollywood’ season 1 landed in its entirety on May 1, 2020, on Netflix. The first season has seven episodes that run for 45-58 minutes each.

With regards to the second season, here is what we know. Since its announcement, ‘Hollywood’ has been billed as a limited series. However, various instances have led us to believe that another season may become a reality. In a May 2020 interview, series co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s not something I’m thinking about; Netflix and I have not even discussed it, and nor would we unless it had some huge success.” He further added that he might take the show forward as an anthology series if he had to.

Although Murphy said that he was not thinking about the second installment, he replied to a fan requesting season 2 on Instagram. He implied that there could be a second season since the show has become very popular. One of the show’s executive producers, Janet Mock, also teased a fan on Twitter who pitched a storyline for a potential season 2. Mock responded by saying that they had a “similar vision.”

We have a very similar vision… 😉 IF we were to tell another HOLLYWOOD story. #hollywoodnetflix https://t.co/LqPfNNiKFH — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 6, 2020

It seems like Murphy and Mock aren’t the only ones who are ready to jump back into the project if the series gets a thumbs up. The actresses Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid) and Patti LuPone (Avis Amberg) also confirmed that they would love to be a part of the series once again. Taylor also confirmed that there had been a conversation around a second season. The actress told Deadline, “There was talk of it right from the beginning. I think the original plan was—I have no idea, so I’m talking out of school somewhat—but the original conversation was that there would be a series about Hollywood. It would be an anthology, the same way that Horror Story is.”

However, we know that scheduling would be a massive issue, given that Ryan Murphy has his hands full with other series such as ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Pose,’ ’9-1-1,’ and ‘American Crime Story,’ among several other projects. Therefore, it seems that even if the show is renewed by the end of 2021, we may not see a new season for another year or two. Therefore, fans can expect ‘Hollywood’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

Hollywood Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The principal cast members in the series are David Corenswet (Jack Castello), Laura Harrier (Camille Washington), Dylan McDermott (Ernest “Ernie” West), Darren Criss (Raymond Ainsley), and Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman). Other actors who play significant roles are Jake Picking (Roy Fitzgerald/Rock Hudson), Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid), Jim Parsons (Henry Willson), Samara Weaving (Claire Wood), Michelle Krusiec (Anna May Wong), and Patti LuPone (Avis Amberg). If there is a season 2, almost all these actors may return but possibly as different characters. Murphy revealed that he loves the cast of the series but would “never follow the characters again.”

Hollywood Season 2: What can it be About?

The first season ends on a conclusive note. Archie and Roy publicly acknowledge their relationship, and Jack and Claire get engaged. Raymond, Archie, Camille, and Wong shine at the 1948 Oscars and even win awards in their respective fields. Ernie admits that he has lung cancer, despite that Ellen confesses her feelings towards him. At the end of the final episode, there is a time jump of one year, and we learn that Henry is sober and regrets treating Roy the way he did. Unfortunately, Dick dies of cancer, but all his beloved friends attend the funeral. The first season ends with Henry pitching a new movie called ‘Dreamland.’

If the series is greenlit for another round, it may be set almost 20 years after the events of the first season. According to Murphy, exploring a new era in Hollywood sounds more appealing than following the same characters. This means that the second season could be set in the 1960s, which was an eventful era in the world of cinema. The show could explore the impact of the counterculture in the filming industry and perhaps introduce to the audience fresh characters inspired by some interesting real-life personalities from Hollywood.

