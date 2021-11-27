When Will Raising Dion Season 2 Release on Netflix?

‘Raising Dion’ is a superhero drama based on the eponymous 2015 comic book and short film by Dennis Liu. Created by Carol Barbee, the series follows the life of a single mother, Nicole Reese, and her attempts to manage the challenges and raise her son Dion Warren, after the death of her husband, Mark. Dion is a 7-year-old boy who finds himself vulnerable after he finds out that he possesses superpowers. When Nicole finds out about her son’s unique abilities, she strives to protect him at any cost. It focuses on the trials and tribulations they face, as they also try to uncover mysteries surrounding Mark’s demise.

Season 1 was well-received by both critics and audiences since its premiere on Netflix in October 2019. In fact, it reportedly garnered 32 million views within the first four weeks of its premiere. The show amassed the love of the audience because it also explores sensitive themes such as single parenting, the innocent curiosity of a child, as well as racial discrimination. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the second season of ‘Raising Dion’ for a while. Here’s everything we know about ‘Raising Dion’ season 2 so far!

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date

‘Raising Dion’ season 1 premiered on October 4, 2019 on Netflix. It comprises a total of 9 episodes running at approximately 40-50 minutes each.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. On January 2, 2020, Netflix announced that the show had been recommissioned for a second season. However, the production for season 2 commenced a year later in January 2021, due to the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic delayed the production of many movies and shows, and ‘Raising Dion’ was one of them.

Owing to the restrictions due to the pandemic, season 2 was filmed following all the safety protocols. The shoot was wrapped up on May 26, 2021. Given the still existing COVID-19 restrictions, it is probably still in post-production and the release date has thus been delayed ahead. However, based on all the above factors, if everything goes smoothly, ‘Raising Dion’ season 2 will most likely release sometime in Q1 2022.

Raising Dion Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast members confirmed to return in season 2 of ‘Raising Dion’ are Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese, and Jazmyn Simon as her elder sister, Kat Neese. Apart from these two, Season 2 will also feature Sammi Haney and Michael B. Jordan as Dion’s best friend, Esperanza, and his father, Mark Warren, respectively. Also, Ali Ahn and Griffin Robert Faulkner, who portray Suzanne Wu and Brayden Mills, respectively, have now been upgraded to series regulars.

The characters of Jason Ritters (Pat Rollins) and Deirdre Lovejoy (Charlotte) have departed the show, while there have been some new additions to the cast as well. The list includes Rome Flynn (‘How To Get Away With Murder‘) as Tevin Wakefield, a former athlete who becomes Dion’s mentor and forms a close bond with him. Aubriana Davis also joins the cast as Janelle Carr, a teenager with superhero abilities who finds acceptance from Dion. Tracey Bonner (‘Sweet Magnolias‘), who plays her mother Simone, Michael Anthony as Gary Stafford, and Josh Ventura as David Marsh compose the rest of the new cast members.

Raising Dion Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the cliffhanger ending of season 1, Pat is revealed to be The Crooked Man, the superpower absorbing villain who tries to manipulate Dion. However, Dion is eventually able to defeat and eliminate him after learning the truth from his mother. Charlotte, unfortunately, dies trying to help the mother-son duo escape from Pat. Things end with Dion and Nicole discovering Mark left in a half-dead state by The Crooked Man and Brayden gaining powers from the aftermath of the storm.

Season 2 is likely to pick up from this point and focus on Dion getting better acquainted with his powers while trying to revive his father. Also, he would meet other kids with abilities like Janelle, and their equation can be a crucial point in the story. Other possible angles that the second season will explore are Nicole trying to piece back her life together, what happens to Brayden, as well as further developments in BIONA. Thus, season 2 is indeed going to be exhilarating with the arrival of new characters and story arcs.

