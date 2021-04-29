Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ is a rib-tickling comedy series that is sure to leave the viewer in splits. Featuring insightful themes, hilariously comedic storytelling, and heartfelt relationships, the Netflix original has been a fan-favorite series right from its premiere in January 2019. Created by Laurie Nunn, the series follows high school student Otis Milburn, son of a professional sex therapist, who helps his schoolmates with their varying sexual problems through his makeshift sex education agency that he operates from his school.

Following the success of the first season, Netflix renewed it for a second season which landed in January 2020. Acclaimed by critics and loved by fans around the globe, the third season of the show is highly anticipated. If you, as a fan, are curious to know when ‘Sex Education’ is due to return, we have got you covered!

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date

‘Sex Education’ season 2 landed in its entirety on Netflix on January 17, 2020. The season consists of 8 episodes, with each episode having a runtime of 47-59 minutes.

On February 10, 2020, Netflix renewed the show for a third season, much to the excitement of fans. Yet, doubts rose about filming as the Covid-19 pandemic had an iron hold over productions everywhere. Production was scheduled to begin in May/April, but as expected, the pandemic made it impossible for filming to commence. In June 2020, Asa Butterfield raised concerns over Covid-19 being especially deadly for the coming-of-age drama series as it features many scenes where actors have to stay in close proximity to each other.

Finally, in September 2020, an official confirmation about the commencement of shooting via filming bubble setup came through. In April 2021, various sources reported that the third season for ‘Sex Education’ was spotted as a Q4 release on an official Netflix document. Considering that, we can safely say that ‘Sex Education’ season 3 will land sometime in Fall 2021.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the main cast is expected to return in season 3, with Asa Butterfield reprising his role as Otis Milburn. Gillian Anderson will return as Otis’ mother Jean, as will Ncuti Gatwa as Otis’ best friend, Eric Effiong. Confirmed to return among the main cast are Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, Otis’ business partner in his sex advice business, Alistair Petrie as the former headmaster Mr. Groff, Connor Swindells as Mr. Groff’s son, Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, and Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs.

Also expected to return are Mimi Keene (Ruby Matthews), Chaneil Kular (Anwar), Simone Ashley (Olivia Hanan), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman), and James Purefoy (Remi Milburn). Several recurring cast members, including Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne Odusanya) and George Robinson (Isaac), are also expected to reprise their roles.

New cast members joining in season 3 comprise Jason Isaacs, who will play Mr. Groff’s older brother and Adam’s uncle, Peter Groff, and Jemima Kirke, who is set to take on the role of Moordale high school’s alumni and new headmistress, Hope. Netflix has roped in Sudanese American non-binary recording artist Dua Saleh to star as Cal, the show’s first non-binary student who will get into frequent altercations with the new headmistress.

Sex Education Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

The second season ends on a bittersweet note. Even as the people around Otis seem to find their groove and start living positively, his relationship with Ola dashes to the ground. The biggest shock of all comes when Jean finds out she is pregnant, which puts a question mark on her broken relationship with Jakob. On the other hand, Adam and Eric finally get together while Jackson is able to win his long and arduous battle with anxiety. In a scene that is bound to pull at the viewer’s heartstrings, we see Otis finally confessing to Maeve how he feels about her, but in a sudden twist, Isaac deletes the voicemail before Maeve can listen to it.

Asa Butterfield confirmed that season 3 will jump ahead a little in time, and we will get to see a more charismatic version of Otis, who dishes out sass like never before. The third season also spells significant changes for Moordale High and its students. The arrival of a new and strict headmistress is sure to throw the natural order of things into disorder. It seems that the show will delve more into Maeve and Otis’ relationship to reveal if Maeve ever finds out about the confession. We will also see development in Maeve’s personal life after social services take away her sister, which might affect her relationship with Otis.

Another loose end to tie up is Jean’s surprise pregnancy, and the show will surely touch more upon it. Now that Jean is pregnant, we can expect further development in her and Jakob’s relationship. It will also be interesting to see how the new student, Cal, changes things in Moordale High. With so many exciting story arcs left to explore and so many questions left to answer, it seems that ‘Sex Education’ season 3 will contain the brilliant mix of comedy, romance, and relationship drama we have come to expect from the series.

