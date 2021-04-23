Created by Eric Heisserer (‘Bird Box’), ‘Shadow and Bone’ is a fantasy adventure series based on Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo’s ‘Grisha’ trilogy and the ‘Six of Crows’ duology. It revolves around Alina Starkov, an ordinary cartographer, who discovers that she is the legendary Sun Summoner, who has the ability to destroy the Fold, a strip of pure darkness that splits her country, the Kingdom of Ravka, in half. As the news of her appearance starts to spread, enemies both foreign and domestic come after her.

Amidst all the confusion and danger, the only person Alina can trust is her childhood friend Mal. Following the show’s premiere, it received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising its diverse cast and well-developed mythology and magic system. If you are already done bingeing season 1 and are curious about the prospect of ‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2, here is what you need to know.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Date

‘Shadow and Bone’ season 1 premiered on April 23, 2021, on Netflix. It has eight episodes, each of which is about an hour long. The author stated in an interview in late 2019 that the Netflix adaptation of her books would come out in late 2020. However, that didn’t happen due to various reasons, and the show eventually came out in April 2021. As for season 2, no official statement has been made yet by Netflix executives or producers associated with the show.

Considering the stellar track record that Netflix has maintained with its fantasy content, fans of both the original books and Netflix adaptation can rest easy. Since ‘Game of Thrones’ graced the world of television, TV channels and OTT platforms are trying to replicate its immense success. Some productions, including ‘Outlander,’ ‘Lucifer,’ and ‘Legacies,’ have given positive results, while others haven’t. In the coming years, the fantasy genre will become even more competitive with the release of Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ (based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s book series of the same name) and HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ (the prequel series of ‘Game of Thrones’).

Netflix has released fantasy shows like ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Locke & Key’ that are set to enjoy multi-seasonal runs. So, if ‘Shadow and Bone’ receives a positive response from the audience, it will most likely get renewed at least for one more season. There is enough material in the original books for the show to last much longer. Some unsubstantiated reports state that ‘Shadow and Bone’ has secretly been renewed for the sophomore season. Either way, If the official confirmation comes within the next few months, expect ‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The first season of ‘Shadow and Bone’ stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky. The cast also comprises Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Howard Charles as Arken, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk, and Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra in pivotal roles.

Most members of the main cast will likely return for season 2. Howard Charles and Jasmine Blackborow

will most likely not return in the next season, as their respective characters, Arken and Marie, are killed in the first season.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, Kirigan reveals his true intentions. Baghra has always been right. Using the amplifier that David made from Morozova’s Stag, Kirigan controls Alina’s powers and weaponizes the Fold. He destroys Novokribirsk and declares that the world must now bow down to Ravka. Zoya, whose family members lived in Novokribirsk, rebels against Kirigan. Mal, Alina, Zoya, Kaz, and his crew work together to defeat the Darkling.

Meanwhile, Nina is forced to lie to save Matthias’ life. But this gets him arrested by Kerch bounty hunters on the charges of being a slaver. They end up on the same ship bound to Ketterdam as Mal, Alina, Kaz, and his crew. The season ends by showing that Kirigan is still alive and now can control the Nichevo’ya, Volcra-like entities that can travel beyond the Fold.

In season 2, content from book 2 of the ‘Grisha’ trilogy, ‘Siege and Storm,’ might be adapted. Nina might join Kaz’s crew as its new Heartrender. Matthias might spend some time in the prison known as the Hellgate, increasing his hate for Nina. Alina and Mal might discover that the Darkling is still alive and pursuing them. They might then decide to travel to Novyi Zem to locate Morozova’s other amplifiers. In season 2, Nikolai Lantsov, the second son of the King, will likely be introduced.

