‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is a superhero film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (‘Just Mercy‘) and the 25th entry in the ‘MCU‘ franchise. Based on the Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi, the film follows the titular hero who must confront the past he has been trying to escape after getting drawn into a conflict with his father’s Ten Rings organization.

Critics have praised the film for its fresh take on martial arts action and subversion of Asian stereotypes commonly seen in Hollywood films. If you enjoyed watching the movie and couldn’t get enough of Marvel’s charming new superhero, you must be wondering if we will see Shang-Chi return to our screens. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the prospects of ‘Shang-Chi 2.’

Shang-Chi Sequel Release Date

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ was released on September 3, 2021, in theaters by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is expected to stream on Disney+ after its 45-day exclusive theatrical run. The movie was initially scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, but was postponed due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was released in theaters following a world premiere on August 16, 2021.

While a second installment hasn’t been officially announced just yet, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that the studio has big plans for Shang-Chi and other characters introduced in the movie. “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them,” Feige said in an interview with Comicbook.

Likewise, director Destin Daniel Cretton remained silent when asked about deleted scenes and scrapped plans for the first film, suggesting that we might see those elements in a prospective sequel. The mid-credits scene of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ also hints at the Master of Kung Fu’s future appearances. Therefore, it seems like a follow-up is a matter of when and not if.

Based on the film’s financial performance and audience reception, the studio could greenlight a sequel in the coming months. Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 is slated to run through to 2023. While Shang-Chi might make an appearance in another film, fans shouldn’t expect a solo follow-up feature to arrive before Phase 4 concludes. All things said, a potential ‘Shang-Chi 2’ could release sometime in 2023 at the earliest.

Shang-Chi Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

Simu Liu (‘Kim’s Convenience‘) headlines the cast of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ as Xu Shang-Chi/Shaun. Joining him in the lead roles are Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s best friend, Katy; Meng’er Zhang as Xu Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister; and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father and leader of Ten Rings. Fala Chen (Ying Li), Michelle Yeoh (Ying Nan), and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist) appear in supporting roles. Benedict Wong and Ben Kingsley reprise their ‘MCU’ roles as Wong and Trevor Slattery.

For the sequel, most of the main cast members are likely to reprise their roles. Despite his character’s death, Leung could also return through flashbacks. We expect to see a few new faces, and actor Lewis Tan who was in contention for the lead role of Shang-Chi, would be an ideal fit for the part of Moving Shadow, Shang-Chi’s half-brother from the comics (should the makers decide to introduce the character).

Shang-Chi Sequel Plot: What Can it be About?

During the climax of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Shang-Chi faces his father, Wenwu, who is being controlled by the Dweller-in-Darkness, a soul-sucking demon. After The Dweller devours Wenwu’s soul, Shang-Chi takes up the Ten Rings and manages to defeat the demon with the help of Katy, Great Protector, and Xialing. In the mid-credits and post-credits scenes, Wong introduces Shang-Chi and Katy to Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers, and Xialing takes over the Ten Rings organization.

In ‘Shang-Chi 2,’ we will likely learn more about the Ten Rings’ mysterious and seemingly extraterrestrial origins. We might also learn about where or to whom the Ten Rings are sending a signal. The signal could lead to the arrival of a new threat. Thankfully, Shang-Chi knows the right people to contact in case he needs help. Shang-Chi might also have to contend with his half-brother, Moving Shadow. After all, at its core, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is a family drama, and we would expect the same from the sequel.

