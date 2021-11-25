When Will Solar Opposites Season 3 Release on Hulu?

Hasn’t Christmas become all the more beautiful with the oddball comedy of the ‘Solar Opposites’ holiday special? The bizarre tour-de-force adult animated comedy series is created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the team that previously delivered us ‘Rick and Morty.’ The story revolves around a niche group of advanced aliens who descend on a small-town middle Americana and try to figure out ways of the planet. Their leader is Korvo, an alien scientist who hates earth and its people, but some are fascinated by humans.

The show, in turn, becomes an endearing and enduring post-apocalyptic dystopia, replete with pop culture references. Following its premiere in May 2020, the series has spawned two highly imaginative seasons. It has been regarded as one of the most refreshing and roving animated shows in the coming years by critics. However, not seduced by the special, you humans must be eager to catch the next seasons on screen. In that case, let us spill all the beans.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date

‘Solar Opposites’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on March 26, 2021, on Hulu. The second season packs eight episodes with an average episodic duration of 23 minutes. A special, idiosyncratically named “A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special” was released on November 22, 2021. Let us now delve into everything that is in store for the third season.

While the series amply entertain the fans, producers seem to be on the same page. Because Hulu has made sure we get a couple more seasons in the long run. The third season was set in stone on June 18, 2020, long before season two was even on the horizon. It would have twelve episodes as opposed to the eight each contained in seasons one and two.

Moreover, as of June 22, 2021, Hulu also greenlit a fourth season, and seemingly the aliens and their earthen contradictions are about to stay a while. In Mach 2021, Mike McMahan divulged to the fans that they are working on the animatics, knees deep in production. Following the release window of the previous seasons, one can safely expect ‘Solar Opposites’ season 3 to premiere sometime in summer 2022.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

Those whose characters remain alive should be present on board to lend their voices for the future season. Justin Roiland will lend his familiar voice for the character of Korvo, and Thomas Middleditch will breathe life into the character of Terry, alongside Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack) and Mary Mack (Jesse). Among other prominent members, we can further expect Tiffany Haddish (Aisha), Jason Mantzoukas, Alfred Molina (The Duke / Ringo), and Christina Hendricks (Cherie) to reprise their respective characters. Also returning in the voice-cast will be Andy Daly (Lindsey Tim), Rob Schrab (Principal Cooke), Kari Wahlgren (Mrs. Frankie), and others.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

The finale of the second season reveals a merciful fate for the titular Solar Opposites. As saddened as they are to come to this tiny, inefficient planet, they come to grow fascination for this civilization. In the finale of season two, the Pupa comes to know that the earth will finally become terraformed into a Shlorp homeland. They are excited to be fulfilled finally, but there is more drama.

Their existential stint at Brazil coaching a water-polo team to win the local championship succeeds. They do not feel fulfilled, and only Terry can reach fulfillment until he dies. Korvo and Jesse also die, only to take birth as trees, and all attain moksha. The developments lead us to a raunchy Christmas, where they face the fiery wrath of Santa. Korvo, as always, gets it wrong. The ‘Ready Player One’ marathon in the maze of ‘The Shining’ is one to look out for.

In the following season, the producers have hinted towards exploring Pupa’s connection with the Solars in greater detail, the course of which already begins in the previous season. Therefore, we shall get pulpier, and the planet will run further out of control, that is for sure.

Aspects of fan service should be taken care of, although the series will possibly keep its edge to challenge the human brain further. Well, as it happens, some of them have perished, but those who remain will have to figure out more of their intergalactic existence. Rest assured, the series will keep on subverting and ridiculing pop culture doses it so vehemently loves.

