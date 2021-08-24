‘Supergirl’ is a superhero drama series that follows the adventures of Kara Zor-El/ Kara Danvers, a Kryptonian who works as a reporter in National City and fights crime and supervillains as the titular Girl of Steel. It is based on the DC Comics character of the same name and developed for television by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, and Andrew Kreisberg. Over the course of six seasons, Kara has made new friends and fought evil villains while forging an identity for herself outside her more famous cousin, Superman’s shadow.

‘Supergirl’ season 6 focuses on Kara, who is trapped in the Phantom Zone while her friends attempt to rescue her. However, Kara’s journey is coming to an end with the sixth season. Naturally, fans of the show who prefer to binge-watch the episodes must be curious to learn when the latest and final season of ‘Supergirl’ will land on Netflix. Allow us to share everything we know about when ‘Supergirl’ season 6 will release on Netflix.

Supergirl Season 6 Netflix Release Date

‘Supergirl’ season 5 arrived in its entirety on May 25, 2020, on Netflix. It has been over a year since a new season of the show graced the streaming platform. Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for season 6 just yet. However, viewers can rest assured that the latest season will land on the service in due time as the streaming giant has a long-standing deal with the show’s parent network, The CW, for its streaming rights.

The fifth season of ‘Supergirl’ dropped on Netflix in its entirety on May 25, 2020, after the season finale aired on May 17, 2020, on The CW. Based on the release pattern of the previous season, it is safe to say that the sixth season will arrive on Netflix roughly eight days after the season finale is broadcast on television.

The series was renewed for a sixth season in January 2020. Later the same year, it was announced that the series would be concluding with the upcoming season comprising 20 episodes. Like previous installments, the sixth season was expected to air on The CW in October 2020. However, production on the final season was delayed due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming for season 6 began in October 2020 and was wrapped up in April 2021.

The new season premiered on The CW on March 30, 2021, but went on a hiatus in May after airing seven episodes. As of August, the series has returned with new episodes and is expected to wrap up its run on-air by the end of November 2021. Therefore, ‘Supergirl’ season 6 could arrive on Netflix in December 2021, at the earliest. Until then, you can rewatch the previous five seasons on Netflix or check out the latest seasons of sister shows such as ‘The Flash‘ and ‘Black Lightning.’

