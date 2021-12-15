When Will Survivor 42 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

Created by Charlie Parsons, ‘Survivor’ is a reality television series derived from the international franchise of the same name. The franchise, in turn, has been taken from a Swedish television series titled ‘Expedition Robinson.’ Ever since the original premiere of the American version of the show on May 31, 2000, people have been magnetically drawn towards this Jeff Probst-hosted survival reality series.

‘Survivor’ essentially follows a team of strangers who are stranded in a desolate location. They are expected to survive using whatever resources that are available. On top of that, their mental and physical capabilities are also put to the test. We love the suspense and uncertainty that characterizes the show, so here’s all that we would like to share about the upcoming season!

Survivor Season 42 Release Date

CBS renewed both the 41st and 42nd seasons of ‘Survivor’ in May 2020. ‘Survivor’ season 42 is scheduled for release on March 9, 2022, on CBS. In all likelihood, the show will retain its usual Wednesday timeslot of 8 pm ET. Moreover, the new round will reportedly kick off with a two-hour season premiere.

As per the norm, the network rolls out two seasons per year—one releasing in the fall and the other around late winter or early spring. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew was not able to produce seasons 41 and 42 in 2020. The filming was originally set to take place in Fiji from March 2020 to May 2020. But due to worldwide travel restrictions, there was a significant delay in the commencement of filming.

The production team even thought of setting up base in either Georgia or Hawaii after the pandemic immobilized the world. However, the plan did not materialize. The principal photography for season 41 started in March 2021, which was directly followed by the filming of the forty-second round. Likewise, the broadcast shifted to the 2021–22 television season.

Season 41 turned out to be a shortened edition that lasted for 26 out of the usual 39 days. The cast and production members spent the remaining 14 days in quarantine. Likewise, the 42nd installment was supposedly filmed over a shorter duration. Although the team wrapped up production in a few days, the network further delayed its premiere on television, owing to schedules of other popular shows. From February 2, 2022, the third season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ will take up the 8 pm ET slot, while ‘The Amazing Race’ will air at 9 pm ET until February 23, 2022. The latter will presumably air its season finale on March 2, 2022.

Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, further stressed the impact of a few freshman series that is slowly gaining popularity among viewers. They have been trying to introduce a dynamic mix of wholesome content that contains scripted, alternative, and specials. Because of that, the network had to instill a few changes in the release pattern and format of ‘Survivor.’ But all said and done, we are just as excited for the upcoming installment!

Read More: Is Survivor Scripted?