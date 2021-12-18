When Will Swagger Season 2 Release:? Has it Been Renewed?

‘Swagger’ follows Jace Carson’s incredible journey through the local basketball circuit all the way to the national finals. Along with his team and dedicated coach, Ike, the young player overcomes various obstacles and learns crucial life lessons as he chases the dream of becoming a professional basketball player.

Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood and loosely based on the life of NBA icon Kevin Durant, the series has received praise for its effective storytelling and striking cast performances. Audiences also enjoy the show’s kaleidoscopic combination of social issues and coming-of-age angst, wrapped inside the intriguing narrative of a sports drama. There seems to be much more to Jace’s story, and fans of the show are likely looking forward to the next installment. Can we expect to see ‘Swagger’ season 2? And if so, when? Here’s what we know.

Swagger Season 2 Release Date

‘Swagger’ season 1 premiered on October 29, 2021, on Apple TV+. The first three episodes released simultaneously, with subsequent episodes out every week until the season finale. In total, season 1 has 10 episodes of approximately 1 hour each.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether the follow-up chapter has been greenlit or not. Considering the season finale has just premiered, the show’s viewership is likely still being taken into consideration before another season is confirmed.

As things go for the narrative, there is still much left to explore. Described by its creator as a story about growing up in America, the series ties in multiple relevant themes into its sports narrative. Thus, apart from exploring Jace’s life and budding professional basketball career, the stories of other characters like Coach Ike, or Jace’s family and teammates also remain to be explored.

Considering it has received generally favorable reviews and has a lot left in its story, there is an overwhelmingly good chance that another season of the show will be greenlit. If that happens relatively soon, and keeping in mind the show’s production cycle, we can expect to see ‘Swagger’ season 2 sometime in late 2022.

Swagger Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Swagger’ is led by Isaiah R. Hill (Jace Carson) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Isaac ‘Ike’ Edwards), who essay the star high-school athlete and his coach, respectively. Supporting members of the cast include Shinelle Azoroh (Jenna Carson), Tessa Ferrer (Meg Bailey), Quvenzhané Wallis (Crystal Jarrett), Jordan Rice (Jackie Carson), Tristan Mack Wilds (Alonzo Powers), and others.

Jace’s teammates are essayed by Caleel Harris (Musa Rahaim), James Bingham (Drew Murphy), Solomon Irama (Phil Marksby), Ozie Nzeribe (Royale Hughes), and Jason Rivera (Nick Mendez). In the potential season 2, we can expect to see the lead cast members and most of the supporting cast reprise their roles. However, there will also likely be new additions to the cast as Jace’s story continues.

Swagger Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with Swagger DMV competing in the nationals against some of the best teams in the country. After an excruciating defeat, Jace decides to disobey the doctor’s advice and enters the court despite his injured leg. Eventually, the young star athlete takes his team to victory and also earns the MVP trophy, which he hands over to his long-estranged father who happens to be in the audience. Ike, too, deals with the ghosts of his past and reveals that he never cheated in his final match in his younger years.

The potential season 2 could pick up from Swagger DMV’s victory and see the team reach new heights on the basketball circuit. With the additional funding and recognition that their victory has earned them, we can expect to see the eager young players seize the opportunity and continue to display their burgeoning basketball prowess. However, every new chapter brings its own challenges and we can also expect Jace and his teammates to continue learning important life lessons as they cross each hurdle.

