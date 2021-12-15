When Will The Masked Singer Season 7 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

Developed by Craig Plestis, ‘The Masked Singer‘ is a reality singing competition series that originally released on January 2, 2019. Derived from the franchise of the same name that was initiated in South Korea, the show features celebrities who sing to compete. However, their real identities remain concealed behind elaborate costumes – Banana Split, Mother Nature, Bull, Beach Ball, Dalmatian, Caterpillar, and so on.

The show is hosted by Nick Cannon and is watched over by a panelist of judges who need to guess the faces behind these costumed celebrities. Furthermore, it has been lauded for its interesting premise, which has been entertaining fans for six seasons to date. Now, we’d like to share all that we know about a potential season 7!

The Masked Singer Season 7 Release Date

‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 released on September 22, 2021, on FOX, with the finale airing on December 15, 2021. The sixth installment comprises 14 episodes, which is expected to be followed by two additional episodes set to air on December 22, 2021. Every episode of the show has a runtime of 41–85 minutes.

If you want to know if the singing reality series is returning with the seventh season, you’ve come to the right place! As of now, Fox has not released any updates about the show’s possible renewal. However, it is to be noted that the network is fond of housing shows set against bold and unusual backdrops such as the genre-bending ‘Game of Talents’ and the interesting motion capture technology-infused ‘Alter Ego.’ Hence our hopes are pinned onto its positive comeback.

As far as ratings are concerned, season 6 didn’t perform as well as expected. It reportedly averaged a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic and had 4.43 million viewers, so the numbers are comparatively less than what the previous seasons had managed. Yet, it has remained one of FOX’s most-watched shows. In case the ratings interfere with the creators’ decision to renew the series, the network might shake up the show’s release pattern by airing just one cycle a year instead of two. The same thing was observed in FOX’s ‘The Voice,’ which experienced a similar dip in its ratings. So, we might have to wait and watch to know what the network has in store for ‘The Masked Singer.’

As of now, we know that the creators have tried to increase the series’ charm by introducing an animated helper named Miss Masky. Likewise, the animation creation has reportedly promoted an NFT (a non-fungible token) and teased that there might be a seventh season after all! Apart from the fact that the reality series has its own NFT, fans were also allowed to buy them.

Through the MaskVerse website, fans are asked to make some guesses regarding what will happen on the show. The ones who guess the correct answers will receive the chance to purchase these NFTs. If fans assembled all 16 of them, they would then get a free ticket to attend a live taping of a season 7 episode. Hence, the arrival of another round seems fairly likely. Once the network officially announces the same, we’d at least have to wait for a few months until the new season finishes filming. Hence, we expect ‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

