Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater from the eponymous comic book written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is a superhero comedy series of relentless energy and compassion. The story is based upon a bizarre phenomenon – 43 unrelated women give birth to children with special abilities, and a motivated billionaire Reginald Hargreeves adopts seven of them to assemble a superhero team. Cut to the present day. Hargreeves is inexplicably dead, an apocalypse is imminent, and the motley crew of misfits must reunite to embark upon a mission to save the world.

Since the show’s release in 2019, it has spawned two seasons so far, garnering positive reception from critics and fans. While an essentially pulpy series in its attire, the talented cast ensemble keeps things energized, and there is enough drama, quirk, action, and an amazing soundtrack to make the audience fall in love. After the mind-bending finale of the second season, fans are waiting with bated breath for the follow-up. If you are wondering about the release date and other specifics of the upcoming third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, we’ll keep you in the loop.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 premiered on July 31, 2020, on Netflix. The second season packs ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 40 to 60 minutes.

Now we shall probe into the developments of the awaited third season. On November 10, 2020, Netflix made the call. The show is officially coming back for a third season. Filming for the third season began in early February 2021 in Toronto, Canada. In mid-February, Elliot Page, who plays the role of Vanya in the series, confirmed in her Instagram handle that the shooting is underway.

In April 2021, Tom Hopper (Luther) gave an update on the impact of COVID-19 on the production of season 3. He said, “Well, the COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer. But yeah, we’re really near the beginning. We’re not that far into it at the moment, so we’ve got a long way to go, but it’s good. The great thing is the material, the work is amazing, so every day on set is, like I say, a joy and so much fun.”

Moreover, it has been reported that filming is scheduled to finish in September 2021. The series features heavy use of visual graphics, and post-production will take up a significant amount of time. If everything runs on schedule, we can hope ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Spring 2022.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the main cast members are expected to return for the third installment of the fan-favorite series. Among the Hargreeves siblings, Elliot Page of ‘Juno’ fame will reprise the role of Number Seven aka Vanya, Tom Hopper will reappear as Number One AKA Luther, and David Castaneda will act as Number Two aka Diego. Moreover, Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison/Number Three), Robert Sheehan (Klaus/Number Four), and Aidan Gallagher (Harlan/Number Five) will take up their respective roles in season 3.

Apart from the members of the academy, we hope to see a few more familiar faces. Colm Feore will reprise the role of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Jordan Claire Robbins might return as Grace Hargreeves, who is Reginald’s human better half until she became the robot mother of the siblings. In other known supporting roles, we hope to see Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), Adam Godley and Ken Hall (voice and body motion actors behind Pogo), Kate Walsh (The Handler), Cameron Britton (Hazel), and Sheila McCarthy (Agnes Rofa) reprising their roles in season 3.

As you may have known from the finality of the second season, the third season reveals the alternative timeline of the Sparrow Academy, and some new faces are going to be introduced. We know one of them is Justin H. Min, who will appear as Ben/Sparrow Number 2 in season 3. After the season 2 finale, the actor might only appear as Number Six in flashbacks. Among the Sparrows, we will see Justin Cornwell (Marcus), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane), and Cazzie David (Jayme). And finally, there is the mysterious cube called Christopher.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

At the end of the second season, there remain more questions than answers. The finale of season two takes the viewer to the day of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Number Five sees that the anticipated apocalypse has been averted in an earlier moment. Yet again, Vanya is about to cause an apocalypse on her own, but in this timeline, the siblings can diffuse her. Ben merges into Vanya’s body to calm her down, but he seemingly pays with the destruction of his spirit and crosses over to the afterlife.

Just when we close our eyes, the apocalypse does not happen. The siblings come back to an alternative version of the present timeline, where both Reginald and Ben are alive. Reginald, however, has created another academy called “The Sparrow Academy,” a befitting culmination of all the bird imageries inserted into the season. With the absolutely bonkers cliffhanger, the fans have been dazed.

The third season will expectantly pick up from the ending of the previous season and try to join the knots. We still do not know the origins of the children with superhuman abilities, and on top of that, there is another academy altogether. As the story develops in the third season, it will delve deeper into the character of Harlan. Harlan seems to possess some serious superpowers, and if Vanya alone can blow up a whole planet, then both of them connected can cause absolute mayhem.

Following the electrocution scene, there is undoubtedly a connection between Vanya and Harlan. We have also known that Reginald is an alien. Why has he come to the planet? What is the fate of the siblings? Why did he create another academy? We shall hopefully get all the answers in the next season. If you cannot wait till next year, you may read the comic series, as the creator assured that the production would try to stick to the narrative of the comic.

