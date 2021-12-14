When Will The Voice Season 22 Release in 2022?

An extension of the original series titled ‘The Voice of Holland,’ ‘The Voice’ is a singing reality series that pitches exceptionally talented singers against each other as they try to become the next music sensation. Created by John de Mol, the show originally premiered on April 26, 2011. Viewers love to indulge and witness the gradual but inspirational journey of many singing talents who otherwise have no medium to propel them towards fame and stardom.

On top of that, the winner is rewarded with $100,000 and a record deal with the Universal Music Group. It has spawned 21 seasons to date and is still one of the most popular competition series in the country. If you want to know if ‘The Voice’ will return with another season, we’d like to share everything that we know about it!

The Voice Season 22 Release Date

‘The Voice’ season 21 released on September 20, 2021, on NBC and concluded its 26 episodes long run on December 14, 2021. Every episode of this reality series lasts for 44–104 minutes each.

With respect to the twenty-second season, here’s everything we know. The network has not renewed the show for another season just yet. Taking into consideration how viewership ratings are a good indicator of whether a series gets recommissioned, it is to be noted that ‘The Voice’ averaged around 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic. To be more precise, the Monday episodes of the 21st season brought in a 0.84 rating and 6.73 million viewers. On the other hand, the Tuesday episodes scored 0.82 in ratings and drew in around 6.87 million viewers.

Over the last couple of years, the viewership has reportedly decreased by considerable margins. This is not uncommon if we put other broadcast shows on the table. However, NBC was keen on protecting the franchise by airing one cycle for the fall 2021-22 season, as stated by Frances Berwick (Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming). Ever since the early years of its run, the network released two cycles of ‘The Voice’ every year – one in the fall and one in the spring.

In May 2021, Berwick further added, “‘The Voice’ remains one of the most popular shows on television, and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come, and we believe the best way to protect the brand while also super-serving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.” It is clear that she wants to see the franchise thrive for at least a few more years. So, another season might be in the works after all.

The decision to alter the release pattern of the show is somewhat similar to ABC’s move to reduce ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ from two to one cycle a year, also in the fall. Moreover, the NBC series could be compared to ‘American Idol,’ which usually does one season a year during spring on both Fox and ABC. Hence, ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ now do not overlap, which might be good for the former because ‘American Idol’ already has a substantial fan base and viewership. The move has now freed the schedules of those viewers who would otherwise watch ‘American Idol’ rather than sticking to ‘The Voice.’

As the decision was just made before the arrival of season 21, it is certain that the network wants to see the singing reality show reach new heights. So, we can positively look forward to more rounds of ‘The Voice.’ It is only a matter of time till it gets officially renewed. When it does, the production team will spend at least a few months filming and will roll out new episodes thereafter. With only one cycle taking place every year, we expect ‘The Voice’ season 22 to release sometime in Q3 2022.

