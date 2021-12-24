When Will The Wheel of Time Season 2 Release? Has it Beem Renewed?

‘The Wheel of Time’ follows the remarkable struggle between good and evil and the search for the legendary Dragon Reborn, who decides the outcome of the struggle. Amazon Prime’s epic fantasy series is a long and complex saga, and season 1 begins to put its many pieces into place. Based on the series of books by Robert Jordan, the show is developed for the screen by Rafe Judkins.

Critics have appreciated the show for depicting an accessible version of the story for those who haven’t read the novels. Of course, the spectacular action and visual effects have captured the interest of fantasy genre fans, as has the high-stakes mythical storyline. So, can we expect the saga to continue on screen? And if so, when do we get the next chapter? Here’s everything we know about ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 2.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Release Date

‘The Wheel of Time’ season 1 premiered on November 19, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, with the season finale airing on December 24, 2021. The first season has eight episodes of approximately one hour each.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans will be delighted to know that production on the sophomore season is well on the way. In May 2021, soon after filming on season 1 wrapped, it was reported that Amazon had renewed the show for season 2. In fact, according to Rafe Judkins, there are plans to make eight seasons in total, with an additional trilogy of films to serve as prequels.

And the wheel keeps weaving… Filming for Season 2 of our series kicks off today! #TheWheelofTime pic.twitter.com/Dpj26qabMW — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 19, 2021

In November 2021, Amazon announced that filming of season 2 was halfway complete, and production is reportedly scheduled to wrap up by February 2022. Though an official release date has not been announced as yet, we expect ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022 or later.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast is led by Rosamund Pike (Moiraine Damodred), who is joined by other central cast members like Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran), Zoë Robins (Nynaeve al’Meara), Madeleine Madden (Egwene Al’Vere), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor), and Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara). Actors in supporting roles are Kate Fleetwood (Liandrin Guirale), Priyanka Bose (Alanna Mosvani), Hammed Animashaun (Loial), Álvaro Morte (Logain Ablar), Johann Myers (Padan Fain), among several others. Therefore, all of them will reprise their role for the upcoming edition.

Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe, and Meera Syal have reportedly been cast as series regulars for season 2. Coveney will portray the popular character, Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor. However, character details of the roles O’Keeffe and Syal will be playing remain undisclosed. As per reports, Dónal Finn has replaced Barney Harris for the role of Mat Cauthon. Apart from them, we can expect to see some more fresh faces in the cast lineup.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 closes with the revelation that Rand is the Dragon Reborn. He and Moiraine subsequently enter the Eye of the World to confront the Dark One, who takes on a human form and tries to convince Rand to join him. But the young Dragon Reborn decides not to do so and eventually banishes the figure of the Dark One. Moiraine, however, is attacked by the evil entity and loses her magical powers. Furthermore, she breaks her connection with Lan.

Based on the second book of the series (‘The Great Hunt’), season 2 will continue the adventure of the central characters and show us a very different version of Moiraine. Additionally, the magical powers of the five youths will continue to evolve. Season 2 episode 1 is seemingly titled ‘A Taste of Solitude.’ It could be referring to Rand’s solo journey, which results from him deciding to part ways with the rest of his friends from Two Rivers. Of course, we will also get to see more of the vast landscape of ‘The Wheel of Time.’ Moreover, according to Judkins, the upcoming installment will expand the world season 1 builds.

