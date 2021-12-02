When Will This Is Us Season 6 Release?

High on emotions and tear-jerking moments, NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ is a touching family drama chronicling the dynamics of the Pearson family. With a non-linear narrative that switches between three timelines, it tells the story of Jack and Rebecca and their three children — Kevin, Kate, and Randall. The show explores the complex interpersonal relationships of the parents and the siblings AKA The Big Three over several years in the past, present, and future. It also depicts the individual yet connected journeys of the Pearson children, as well as the traumas and passions that make them evolve.

The widely popular show touches beautifully upon sensitive topics like race, mental health, identity conflicts, and parent-child bonding. Directed by Dan Fogelman, ‘This Is Us’ premiered on September 26, 2016, and tugged at the heartstrings of a large number of viewers and critics. Over five seasons, the show has kept everyone addicted to its plot and performances. Naturally, fans must be waiting for the sixth season of the show. Let’s find out more details about ‘This Is Us’ season 6!

‘This Is Us’ season 5 premiered on NBC on October 27, 2020, and concluded its run on May 25, 2021. There were a total of 16 episodes of 45-minute duration each. NBC announced the show’s renewal for seasons 4, 5, and 6 in May 2019, thus leaving the viewers wishing for a few more installments.

Unfortunately, on May 12, 2021, the network announced that season 6 would be the concluding season of the beloved show. Creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to explain that they are ending the show on their own terms. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended,” he tweeted.

While fans were extremely saddened by this news, they can’t help hope for a surprise reboot in the future. The production on the sixth season began in September 2021 and is set to conclude in a few months. Luckily, we do have a release date! ‘This Is Us’ season 6 is set to premiere on January 4, 2022. It will most likely have 18 episodes like its predecessors.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ will see the return of the majority of the highly praised ensemble cast. The Pearson clan comprising Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Justin Hartley (Kevin), and Sterling K. Brown (Randall) are confirmed to reprise their roles. Joining them are Jon Huertas (Miguel Rivas), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Eris Baker (Tess), Asante Blackk (Malik), Lyric Ross (Deja), and Faithe Herman (Annie).

Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, and Caitlyn Simspon as Madison, as well as Chris Geere, who portrays Phillip, are most likely to return as well. Griffin Dunne (Nicky), Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie), and Melanie Liburd (Zoe) are also speculated to return one last time. Season 6 also has an open possibility of new characters.

The shocking cliffhanger finale of season 5 reveals that Kate did not marry Toby, and the flash-forward rather revealed that she married Phillip. Kevin’s wedding to Madison also doesn’t materialize after their breakup, when she realizes that he is not in love with her. On the other hand, Rebecca asks him to build her the house that Jack promised to her before his death, as she finds out that she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Randall does well for himself professionally, while his wife and daughter bond on the home front.

Hence, season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ has the huge responsibility to bridge the past with the future, and shall bring the story to its natural end. Dan Fogelman dropped a clue about the sentimental nature of season 6 to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “There’s one storyline that’s one of our stakes in the ground for season six that when I speak about it, my eyes start welling up with tears. And I’m not a crier.” Thus, fans should be ready for an emotional ride in the final season.

Rebecca’s fading memory and age, as well as her romantic equation with Miguel, are most likely to be two of the major themes of season 6. It shall also explore the reasons behind Kate and Toby’s impending separation and her getting married to her boss Phillip in the future. What happens to Kevin and how he goes on with his life, as well as the unseen person with whom he ends up in the season 5 finale is also going to be a crucial story arc.

