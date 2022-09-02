Where Is Fotis Dulos’ Ex-Partner Michelle Troconis Now?

When Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24, 2019, from New Canaan, Connecticut, the police believed she was killed in an alleged attack by her estranged husband. Thus, without wasting any time, authorities arrested her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his then-partner, Michelle Troconis. ‘Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery’ chronicles Jennifer’s strange disappearance and shows how Michelle was left to face the brunt of the charges after Fotis died by suicide in January 2020. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the case and find out where Michelle is at present, shall we?

Who Is Michelle Troconis?

At the time of Jennifer’s disappearance, Michelle was dating her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. When Michelle initially got acquainted with Fotis, he was going through a difficult divorce with his estranged wife and was residing in Farmington, Connecticut, while Jennifer moved to New Canaan with their five children. Still, Michelle did not think much of the divorce and moved into Fotis’ Farmington house with her own daughter.

However, things took a sudden and shocking turn on May 24, 2019, when Jennifer Dulos went missing from her New Canaan, Connecticut home. Although Jennifer had dropped her children off at school earlier that day, she was last seen alive on a neighbor’s CCTV camera, which showed her coming back home. Since then, reports claimed that Jennifer missed all her appointments for the day. Eventually, her children’s nanny felt something amiss when she arrived at the residence to find it empty. She immediately informed Jennifer’s family, but the missing woman was unreachable over the phone or by text. That was when the police got involved and found blood splatters in different parts of the house while carrying out a meticulous search. Moreover, most of the blood was identified as Jennifer’s, but the police soon found traces of her estranged husband’s blood mixed in the splatters, while further evidence indicated that Jennifer was attacked violently.

Interestingly, on the morning of Jennifer’s disappearance, her neighbor’s CCTV camera showed that one of the missing woman’s vehicles was being driven out by an unidentified person. The police believed that this person was Fotis Dulos, and their suspicions were strengthened when further CCTV footage reportedly showed Fotis and Michelle throwing away numerous garbage bags in Hartford, Connecticut, on the evening of the same day. When authorities looked into the garbage bags, they found clothes and cleaning items covered in Jennifer’s blood, while a single glove contained Fotis’ DNA.

Thus, convinced of Fotis’s involvement in the crime, the police began focusing their entire investigation on the estranged husband and even began digging in different areas to look for Jennifer’s body. Incidentally, Michelle, along with Fotis, was initially arrested on June 1, 2019, and charged with hindering prosecution and evidence tampering. However, once the police had enough evidence for a murder case, they upped Michelle’s charge to conspiracy to commit murder in January 2020. Still, readers should note that Jennifer’s body has not been located to this very day.

Where Is Michelle Troconis Now?

Although Michelle has gotten out on bail since her arrest, she still insists on her innocence and claims that she has no idea about what happened to Jennifer Dulos. On the other hand, Fotis surprisingly died by suicide on January 30, 2020, and never faced the charges in court. Nevertheless, when Michelle was brought to trial, she pled not guilty to the conspiracy to commit murder charges and was adamant about her innocence. Well, readers should know that Michelle’s case is still ongoing in court and has been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In the meantime, reports mentioned that Michelle moved out of Connecticut and currently divides her time between her family home in Florida and her own residence in Colorado.

