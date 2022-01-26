Where is Larry Myers From My 600-lb Life Now?

Ever since its premiere in early 2012, TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life‘ has been documenting the lives of morbidly obese individuals as they try to turn over a new leaf. To do so, they enlist the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan or Dr. Now, who supplies them with strict diet plans, exercise regimes, as well as lifestyle modification tips. However, the entire process is definitely easier said than done, which is why several participants — like season 10’s Larry Myers — find themselves struggling. But now, if you wish to know more about his current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Larry Myers’ My 600-lb Life Journey

When 45-year-old Larry Myers from Albany, New York, first came across our screens in episode 13, he conceded that he lives in constant pain because of his massive frame. After all, apart from living with asthma, sleep apnea, thyroid, and depression, he also struggled with extreme lymphedema on his right leg, which affected his overall mobility. That’s why Larry couldn’t stand for more than 4 minutes at a stretch and needed a cane/walker for moving around, making his stamina plummet to the minimum as well. Well, it all traces back to the germaphobe’s tough childhood.

Larry actually grew up in a seemingly happy home alongside his parents and three sisters, yet he started to gain weight quite early on because his mother showed affection by feeding him. Unfortunately, though, once that got combined with his dyslexia, it led to him being ridiculed at school, sparking his unhealthy relationship with food due to the comfort he found in it. Larry’s unhealthy eating habits only got extreme after he lost his young nephew “Little Larry” — proudly named after both him and his father — when he was just a teenager himself.

Larry had found faith and fallen in love with gospel singing by that point, but it could not fill the hole in his heart as it had done when he was being bullied before. Nevertheless, he continued down this path in an attempt to move on and even became a professional artist until things fizzled out on their own. He was still addicted to eating, though, only for it to reach a breaking point when one of his sisters and his mother died within eight months. Weighing 940 lbs, the fall at the latter’s funeral and the 12-day coma Larry fell into sometime later drove him to lose weight.

The former singer subsequently spent two and a half years at a nursing home, worked hard, and underwent a successful gastric sleeve surgery to shed more than 600 lbs. However, unable to properly cope with grief and depression, his efforts went to waste because he fell back into old habits after losing another sister. Thus, Larry came up to 648 lbs again before he realized that he didn’t want to die, gradually understood what he needed to do, and decided to get in touch with Dr. Now for another chance.

Where is Larry Myers Now?

Initially, Larry Myers did have a bit of trouble with the out-of-state traveling and following Dr. Now’s intense program, yet he adapted to the situations to do what was best for him. After all, by the end of 12 months, not only had he relocated to Houston, Texas, for good, but he’d also shed a significant 119 lbs. That’s when Larry was told that if he stayed consistent with the weight loss, he’d soon be approved for his second gastric surgery, driving him to start improving his mobility through extra exercises as well.

From what we can tell, Larry happily calls Houston his home these days. He hasn’t shared any recent updates/images of himself to help us gather if he has since shed more weight or undergone surgery, but he has made it evident that he is sticking to this journey. In other words, it appears as if the former musician is genuinely determined to reach his goal and create a better future for himself, which is honestly our hope for him as well.

