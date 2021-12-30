Where is Lucas Higdon From My 600-lb Life Now?

TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life‘ is a reality series that documents some of the most inspirational physical transformations by following the challenging journey undertaken by morbidly obese individuals in a bid to lead a healthy life. In what can only be described as their last chance, they get in touch with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or Dr. Now, who guides them through every step of the way. Since it’s a complex process, though, while some falter, others like season 10’s Lucas Higdon prove that the opposite is not just probable but also possible. So now, let’s find out how he’s faring today, shall we?

Lucas Higdon’s My 600-lb Life Journey

When Lucas Higdon first came across our screens in season 10 episode 9, he conceded that he “lives in despair” because of his massive frame. The 33-year-old from Conroe, Texas, residing with his family on their compound, even added that he can still get around, but it’s tough, tiring, and time-consuming. He thus had to rely on his loved ones for the simplest things and only earned money by babysitting and home-schooling his niece and nephew. However, Lucas realized that he needed to change his habits if he wished to be independent, driving him to begin Dr. Now’s program.

Like most individuals who turn to food for comfort and end up addicted, Lucas grew up in an unstable household where he felt neglected and unloved at most times. He comes from a family of six brothers and sisters, yet it was only after his twin sisters were born when he was four that he was put on the backburner and realized that eating made him feel better. Lucas was actually a hyper child, but second servings and constant munching gradually led him to gain weight. In fact, he broke the 160 lb mark before he was ten, which only increased as the years went on.

Lucas did lose weight at the behest of his coaches once he started playing football in high school, but he slipped and returned to his old ways soon after graduating. From being asked to drop out of college and losing his job as a pizza delivery driver to his video game addiction and his anxiety as well as depression, they all contributed to his weight gain, and he ended up reaching 619 lbs. Despite all this, though, Lucas proved that he is determined to turn over a new leaf by losing an astounding 80 lbs in just three months to get approved for the weight-loss assist surgery.

Where is Lucas Higdon Now?

Lucas Higdon did have some issues, yet he managed to produce positive results because he had the support of his entire family and the willpower to stick to Dr. Now’s diet and exercise regime. Moreover, not only did the medical procedure go well, but he also got back on his feet fairly quickly, only to return to the gym for some more high-intensity workouts with his personal trainer. Lucas demonstrated time and time again that he was more than ready to start a new chapter of his life, so it’s no surprise that he ended his episode at 401 lbs, making his total weight loss 218 lbs.

Lucas had always dreamt of being in the IT industry, and it looks like he’s close to that goal as he currently seems to have a job fixing computers at a local business and is hoping to pursue further studies. Not only that, but despite still living with his family, he’s more independent, especially since he can even drive on his own now. It’s unclear whether Lucas has received the excess skin removal surgery yet or not, but we do know that he has stayed dedicated to his transformative journey.

“My weight loss journey has been a wild ride, and honestly I couldn’t have gotten this far without the help and support of my friends and family,” he wrote on Facebook shortly after his episode aired. “The journey is still going and still have a ways to go.”

