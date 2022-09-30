Where is Stacy Feldman’s Sister Susan Altman Now?

NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Sisterhood’ delves into the story behind Stacy Feldman’s murder in March 2015. The 44-year-old’s sudden demise left her family shattered, but it was many years before they could find answers. Stacy’s older sister, Susan Malman Altman, never gave up the pursuit of finding justice. It happened more than seven years later when Stacy’s husband, Robert Feldman, was found guilty of killing his wife. So, if you’re wondering where Susan might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is Susan Altman?

Susan Altman was devastated upon learning that her sister, Stacy Feldman, had suddenly passed away on March 1, 2015. That evening, Robert called 911 from the couple’s home in Denver, Colorado, and told the dispatcher that Stacy was in the bathroom, unresponsive. Later, he claimed not to remember whether his wife was face up or face down in the shower but said he pulled her out to perform CPR until the first responders arrived. However, Stacy was pronounced dead soon after, and her cause of death was ruled undetermined.

In the months after the incident, the family looked everywhere for answers. Susan and Stacy were quite close to each other, and the latter shared many details about her life with her sister. In an interview with Tamron Hall in June 2022, Susan stated that she never had a good feeling about Robert and didn’t like how he treated Stacy. She had even learned from Stacy about his infidelity. According to Susan, Stacy left Robert a few times, but he always promised to mend his ways and would get her back. She felt that Robert had that power over Stacy and considered it a form of domestic violence.

After Stacy’s death, Robert received the life insurance proceeds, which Susan and the family fought to freeze. However, the Supreme Court ruled in July 2019 that he could use the money to pay for his defense. By then, the authorities learned about a woman, Susan McBride, who claimed to have an affair with Robert after he lied about his relationship status and used a different name. She tracked Stacy down and told her about it on the day of her death. While Susan pushed for the case to be prosecuted, the prosecution reportedly only felt they had enough after the testimony regarding the affair and an external doctor’s opinion that Stacy was murdered.

Where is Susan Altman Today?

After Robert Feldman was sentenced to life in prison in April 2022, Susan said, “I have been fighting for this for seven years because my sister deserves to rest in peace. This man has taken seven years from my life, seven years of me being able to live, seven years of being able to be [a] mother to my children, and he’s not taking one more second.” After the sentencing, Susan stated that she felt she did right by her sister.

Today, Susan lives in Boston, Massachusetts, with her husband. They have three daughters, and all of them seem to have left home to pursue their careers. Susan worked for firms like Combined Jewish Philanthropies and Hebrew SeniorLife before becoming the Executive Director of Temple Shir Tikva in Wayland, Massachusetts. She held the position for a little over six years and started a new job at Partners In Health-CTC in 2020. Recently, Susan also traveled to Israel for her birthday.

