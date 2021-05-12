Directed by Lauren Stowell & Jenna Contreras, ESPN’s ‘144′ is a sports documentary that captures one of the most unexpected and unforgettable moments in basketball history that were induced by one of the greatest crises the world has seen in recent history. As it touches upon decades-old issues, the documentary introduces viewers to the inspiring social changes that have been made possible when the world needed it the most. In case you are curious to learn more about ‘144’ or just wish to know where it can be streamed, well, we have got you covered.

What is 144 About?

After the global coronavirus pandemic hit the world, it was the western economies that faced the worst consequences of the crisis. While most sports events were canceled and several countries went into strict lockdown, the 2020 season of WNBA was probably one of the first leagues organized behind closed doors. 144 players across 12 teams competed against each other in 147 games at the IMG Academy in Florida from July to October. The documentary captures how the season unfolded with all the challenges and delves deeper into the sacrifices made by top female athletes.

It also focuses on the unprecedented social changes that were made possible through the league as humanity reeled with one of the greatest dangers that it has faced in recent times. If you are interested in watching the captivating documentary, you have come to the right place; here’s all the streaming information you will need.

Is 144 on Netflix?

‘144’ is not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of documentaries, movies, and shows. However, subscribers looking for something similar can watch ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ or ‘One in a Billion.’

Is 144 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘144’ is not available on its platform. But we recommend our readers stream ‘Life Without Basketball,’ which centers upon Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, who made history and broke social barriers by donning a hijab on the court.

Is 144 on Amazon Prime?

‘144’ is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime’s VOD service in the near future. But in the meantime, you can stream ‘Michael Jordan: His Airness,’ or ‘Unbelievable is Believable, Here.’

Where to Watch 144 Online?

‘144’ is accessible on live TV streaming platforms like YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Hulu+Live TV, AT&T TV, and DirecTV, provided you have an ESPN subscription. If you wish to wait, you can enjoy the documentary when it releases on VOD platforms like iTunes, FandangoNow, Microsoft Store, Google Play in the near future.

How to Stream 144 for Free?

Since Hulu+ Live TV and FuboTV offer a 7-day free trial while SlingTV comes with a 3-day free trial, it is possible to watch the documentary for free. However, one must be a first-time subscriber to these services to get the trial. We encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

