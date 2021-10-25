Where to Stream 4400?

Created by Anna Fricke and Ariana Jackson, ‘4400’ is a sci-fi mystery that serves as an ambitious reboot of ‘The 4400,’ which ran from July 11, 2004, to September 16, 2007, on USA Network. As one of the minds behind Syfy’s ‘Being Human’ and a fan of the original show respectively, these two women are well aware of the intricacies of such a production. Thus, they’re perfect for the job. The fact that we see several rising stars take center stage since the story focuses more on their characters also makes this CW original worth the watch. So, here’s everything we know about it.

What is 4400 About?

‘4400’ is an enigmatic narrative that revolves around the 4400 overlooked and otherwise marginalized individuals who simply disappeared without a trace left behind over the last century. Every single one of them returns at the exact moment, all together, in the present day, but they haven’t aged. Furthermore, none of them can recall what happened to them while they were gone, meaning they have to cope with uncertainty and change. After all, time ensures they can’t pick up right from where they left off. It’s soon unveiled that each person arrived back with a special ability of sorts, which only gives rise to more questions than ever before.

Is 4400 on Netflix?

‘4400’ is unfortunately unavailable on Netflix. However, you can watch all four seasons of the original series, ‘The 4400,’ on the streaming giant right now. And if you want other sci-fi options on the platform, you can even go for ‘The 100‘ and ‘3%.’

Is 4400 on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘4400’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime either. But, if you’re a fan of such a genre and are looking for a couple of alternatives, you can check out ‘Fringe‘ and ‘Lost.’

Is 4400 on Hulu?

‘4400’ is not included in Hulu’s massive roster of shows and movies at the moment. Yet, viewers can stream ‘Timeless‘ and ‘The Leftovers‘ if they’re searching for something just as intriguing on the platform.

Where to Watch 4400 Online?

As ‘4400’ is a CW original, apart from the cable channel, the most feasible way to stream the show is on The CW App, especially as every installment will be made available there the day after it airs. Moreover, you can watch the series as and when it releases on platforms like Hulu+ LiveTV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. DirecTV also has ‘4400’ in its catalog, so you have a total of four additional options. As of writing, VOD places like Google Play don’t have the production, but that may change once it’s on the air for good.

Where to Stream 4400 for Free?

While Hulu+ LiveTV, FuboTV, and DirecTV offer a 7-day free trial, YouTube TV gives a 14-day trial. Therefore, you can stream this incredible show on these platforms without paying a penny, provided you are a first-time subscriber and can view all the episodes within the specified days. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online to show their support for the cinematic arts.

