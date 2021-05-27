Written and directed by John Krasinski, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is a creature feature set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where scary alien creatures hunt and kill their prey (humans) at the slightest sound made. This film is a fitting continuation of the first one, which is deservingly praised for its nerve-wracking tension and heart-in-the-mouth horror sequences.

While ‘A Quiet Place’ introduces us to the Abbott family, who are striving to survive in a strange and hostile world, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ continues the story of the surviving members of the family, who are trying to figure out a way to kill the alien creatures. If you want to know more about this Emily Blunt starrer and where you can stream it online, we’ve got you covered.

What is A Quiet Place 2 About?

In ‘A Quiet Place 2,’ the story picks up right after the events of the first film. After Lee’s horrific death at the hands (teeth?) of the alien monsters and the subsequent destruction of their home, Evelyn Abbott and her kids – Regan, Marcus, and the unnamed newborn baby – pack up and venture out silently into the world, looking for a new home.

The family soon discovers that the world is now wild and unforgiving, and the alien creatures that hunt by sound are not the sole threat anymore. When the Abbotts run into an old family friend, they team up with him to find a way to kill the deadly creatures and create a safe haven.

Is A Quiet Place 2 on Netflix?

‘A Quiet Place 2’ is not available to stream on Netflix. However, if you’re looking for something similar to watch, you can stream Sandra Bullock’s ‘Birdbox‘ or Stanley Tucci’s ‘The Silence,’ which are both remarkably similar to the premise of ‘A Quiet Place 2.’

Is A Quiet Place 2 on Hulu?

‘A Quiet Place 2’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is A Quiet Place 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘A Quiet Place 2’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Cold Skin,’ which is another scary monster flick.

Where to Watch A Quiet Place 2 Online?

As of now, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is only getting a theatrical release. You can head here to check for tickets and show timings. The movie will become available to stream on Paramount+ starting July 12, 2021 (45 days after its theatrical release). ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is also expected to hit VOD platforms within the next couple of months.

How to Stream A Quiet Place 2 For Free?

Since it is only releasing theatrically as of now, there is no way to stream ‘A Quiet Place 2’ for free online. We encourage our readers to only use legitimate streaming platforms and to pay for the content they consume.

