‘All American‘ is a sports drama series created by April Blair and loosely inspired by the life of former professional footballer Spencer Paysinger. It stars Daniel Ezra in the lead role of Spencer James, a high school football prodigy from a rough LA neighborhood who transfers to Beverly Hills High to pursue his dream of one day becoming a professional footballer.

The show is filled with all the elements one expects from a typical high school show. From romance and friendships to breakups and fights, the excitement never ends. If you are a fan of the show, you must be looking for information on how you can watch ‘All American’ season 3. Well, here’s all you need to know!

What is All American Season 3 About?

‘All American’ focuses on Spencer James, who tries to deal with the problems of the two vastly different worlds he lives in – his rough South Crenshaw neighborhood and the posh Beverly Hills High. The third season of ‘All American’ is an exhilarating continuation of Spencer’s story. In season 3, Spencer is set to turn over a new chapter as he returns to his former stomping ground, South Crenshaw High.

He isn’t alone, as Coach Billy Baker also returns alongside Spencer after quitting as the coach of Beverly Hills High in the aftermath of the dramatic events of season 2. The coach-protege duo faces a tough challenge as they try to rebuild the South Crenshaw Football Team from scratch. Meanwhile, problems continue to arise in Spencer’s personal life, and his bond with his friends gets tested.

Is All American Season 3 on Netflix?

‘All American’ season 3 hasn’t made its way to Netflix’s content library just yet. However, subscribers of the service can rest assured as the streaming giant has a longstanding agreement with The CW (the show’s original network) for its streaming rights. New seasons of the series are added to Netflix in their entirety after they complete their run on The CW. The show’s previous seasons have landed on the service within a week after airing their season finales on the network. Therefore, ‘All American’ season 3 could be released on Netflix in June 2021, at the earliest. Until then, you can catch up on the preceding seasons here.

Is All American Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

‘All American’ season 3 isn’t included in the titles Amazon Prime offers to its users as a part of its basic subscription. However, Amazon Prime users can still purchase the episodes of season 3 (and previous seasons) on-demand. To buy the episodes on the service, you can head here.

Is All American Season 3 on Hulu?

‘All American’ season 3 isn’t currently streaming on Hulu. However, you can live stream episodes of the show with a Hulu LiveTV subscription. If you are looking for something similar to watch on the streamer, you can check out ‘One Tree Hill‘ about the high school life of two basketball-playing half brothers.

Where To Watch All American Season 3 Online?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 online on The CW’s official website or The CW app, where new episodes are added a day after their television broadcast, provided you have an active cable subscription to the channel. You can choose to live stream the show’s third season on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. You also purchase episodes of the latest season (and previous seasons) on VOD services such as DirecTV, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft Store.

Where To Watch All American Season 3 For Free?

You can watch ‘All American’ season 3 for free by signing up for a 7-day free trial of FuboTV, Hulu LiveTV, or YouTube TV if you haven’t already. In case you are already subscribed to The CW through your cable service provider, you can stream the show’s third season for free on The CW’s official website or mobile app by using the same log-in credentials as your cable subscription. However, we do urge our readers to pay for the content they consume.

