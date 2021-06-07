Starring Katie Douglas, Rossif Sutherland, and David James Elliott, ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey’ is a crime drama television movie that revolves around the gut-wrenching case of a courageous teenager who not only changes her own life by her heroic acts but probably tens of other innocent people. Directed by Jim Donovan, the movie familiarizes viewers with one of the most despicable sides of human nature while managing to show compassion to the victims. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey About?

Lisa McVey, a seventeen-year-old ordinary girl, appears to have an ordinary life apart from the fact that she lives with her grandmother. No one can tell that the innocent teenager is a victim of years of sexual abuse, which has emotionally drained her to the point that she is now contemplating suicide. Unfortunately, her problems don’t end there. One night while returning home after her double shift, Lisa is abducted. The man repeatedly rapes her, but since she is blindfold, Lisa is unable to see the face of the culprit. Aware of the situation, she shows a remarkable presence of mind and uses reverse psychology to buy some time and plant DNA evidence in the house of her assailant.

Furthermore, she is also able to recognize him by face. After convincing him to let her live, Lisa then goes on to file her complaint with law enforcement authorities, which marks the beginning of an investigation that leads to several shocking revelations. But who was the unknown man who stooped to such an inhuman level? The story revolves around this question, but when the truth comes to light, it shocks everyone. In case the film arouses your curiosity, and you wish to watch it. Here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

