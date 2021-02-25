‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ is a documentary film that follows the singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. It has been directed by R. J. Cutler. The recording for the film took place over the span of almost two years, from 2018 to early 2020. Billie rose to fame through her single “Ocean Eyes,” which she uploaded to the online music platform SoundCloud. The documentary chronicles her and her brother Finneas O’Connell’s efforts involved in the designing and production of her musical works. If you are looking to stream the movie but don’t know where to watch it, we have the answers for you right here.

What is Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry About?

Billie Eilish is one of the most famed singers and songwriters among avid music-lovers of the younger generations. Her first EP, “Don’t Smile at Me,” was deemed a sleeper hit. However, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ focuses on the making of another of her incredibly successful albums. The documentary accounts for the creative process behind her debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” with the title of the documentary being a direct reference to the lyrics of a song “Ilomilo” from the album. The audiences will also see Billie’s “journey on the road, onstage and at home with her family.” They will see how the album completely transformed the young artist’s life.

Is Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry on Netflix?

No, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ is not on Netflix at the moment. However, if you are interested in watching documentaries about other famous musicians chronicling their journeys to fame, we suggest ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ (documentary depicting the struggles of Travis Scott while making his Grammy-nominated album “Astroworld”) and ‘Miss America’ (famous pop singer Taylor Swift faces various obstacles while building a career as the celebrated musician she is today).

Is Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry on Hulu?

‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ is not yet on Hulu. For individuals looking for more such inspiring documentaries on famous musicians, they can opt for ‘Amy’ (documentary about the famous late singer Amy Winehouse) and ‘Marley’ (a tribute to Bob Marley’s life, struggles, and career).

Is Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ is currently not available on Amazon Prime. The platform does offer other options for those who might be interested in documentaries of other popular musicians and their rise to fame. For example, ‘One Direction: Going Our Way’ (the journey of the well-known boy band, One Direction from the reality show ‘X Factor’) and ‘Katy Perry: Lucky Star’ (the inspiring story of one of the most successful female artists).

Where To Watch Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry Online?

‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ is a theatrical release and is also available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

How To Stream Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry For Free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial with every new subscription. In the trial period, subscribers can watch all Apple originals, including ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.’

