Where to Stream Buzzfeed’s Dear David? VOD Options Explored

‘Dear David’ stars Augustus Prew as a BuzzFeed employee who gets haunted by the horrific spirit of a boy named David, who torments him and won’t rest before killing him. Helmed by John McPhail, the supernatural horror movie is based on Adam Ellis’ eponymous viral Twitter thread and features a number of talented actors in supporting roles, including Andrea Bang, René Escobar Jr., Cameron Nicoll, and Justin Long. Although the reviews from critics, upon its premiere, were not as favorable as one would hope, fans of the genre can count on the performances of the cast and certain jump scares to keep them entertained and on the edge of their seats. So, if you are eager to learn more about this movie, here is all the information you might require before watching it!

What is Buzzfeed’s Dear David About?

The plot focuses on the former BuzzFeed comic artist named Adam Ellis who argues with Internet trolls on social media and retaliates with them, not having any clue that soon his life was about to be turned into a living nightmare. He starts to experience episodes of sleep paralysis while an empty rocking chair in the corner of his room moves constantly. It doesn’t take long for him to realize that he is being haunted by the spirit of a boy named David, about which he updates his followers through a series of tweets. Continuing the Dear David Twitter thread, he begins losing grip on what’s real and what is online. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the horror film yourself!

Is Buzzfeed’s Dear David on Netflix?

No, ‘Buzzfeed’s Dear David’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, you can make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives on the streaming giant, including ‘Choose or Die‘ and ‘Cam.’

Is Buzzfeed’s Dear David on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Buzzfeed’s Dear David’ in its extensive catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other horror movies that the streamer consists of, such as ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.’

Is Buzzfeed’s Dear David on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Buzzfeed’s Dear David’ is not a part of Hulu’s library. Alternatively, you have plenty of similar horrific tales you can turn to, like ‘Rent-a-Pal‘ and ‘Come True.’

Is Buzzfeed’s Dear David on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video does not consist of ‘Buzzfeed’s Dear David’ on its regular offerings but it is available for purchase. You can get more information about the same by heading here. The regular subscribers have the option to tune into some excellent alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Deadware.’

Where to Watch Buzzfeed’s Dear David Online?

‘Buzzfeed’s Dear David’ has been released in theaters and on some VOD platforms, including Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube. In case you wish to get an immersive experience and get goosebumps in front of the big screen. you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

