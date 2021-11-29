Where to Stream Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers?

‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ is a 2021 special episode of the ‘The Chosen‘ series presented in the form of a film that takes a spectacular new look at the birth of Jesus Christ. It is directed by Dallas Jenkins and Jacob Schwarz. The movie features a delightfully holiday-themed spirit blended with new renditions of some classic Christmas songs and devoutly religious subtexts. If you wish to enrich your Christmas season by experiencing this special event, here’s how you can watch ‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ online!

What is Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers About?

‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ is a retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. It details the life of Mary and Joseph as they prepare for the coming of their baby, who was conceived through divine intervention. Mary and Joseph travel to Bethlehem, where Mary gives birth to a baby who comes to be known as Jesus of Nazareth. The movie also features various Christian artists such as Phil Wickham, For King & Country, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, etc., performing numerous old and new Christmas songs.

Is Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers on Netflix?

‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ is currently not a part of the streaming giant’s entertainment collection. Instead, subscribers of the service can check out ‘Angela’s Christmas,’ which follows the eponymous character whose trip to a church on Christmas eve leads to the inception of a strange idea.

Is Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers on Hulu?

Hulu’s impressive content catalog does not contain ‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers.’ For subscribers looking for a similar religious-themed film, we recommend watching ‘Silence‘ about two Christian missionaries whose search for their mentor in 17th century Japan tests their faith.

Is Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers on Amazon Prime?

‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ is presently not available on the platform. Instead, you can stream ‘The Life of Jesus,’ a retelling of Jesus’ time on earth through the eyes of apostle John.

Where to Watch Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers Online?

‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ has received a limited theatrical release. You can check show timings and book tickets here. The movie will land on streaming services sometime after its ten-day theatrical run. The streaming details of the movie are currently being kept under wraps.

Where to Stream Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers for Free?

The only way to watch ‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ at the moment is by heading to a theater near you. However, the makers have announced that the movie will become available to stream free of cost after its theatrical run.

