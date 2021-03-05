‘Coming 2 America’ is a comedy film directed by Craig Brewer and a sequel to the hit 1998 film ‘Coming to America.’ Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Akeem Joffer and Arsenio Hall as Semmi, Akeem’s best friend. The rest of the lead cast includes Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl, Jones. Set 30 years after the original film, Akeem is now the king of Zamunda learns about his son’s existence in America. Akeem and Semmi travel to New York, where it all began searching for Akeem’s son and, along the way, have some hilarious misadventures. If you want to enjoy this unique cross-cultural comedy film and are wondering how you can watch it, we can guide you. Here’s where you can watch ‘Coming 2 America.’

What is Coming 2 America About?

After Akeem’s father falls sick, he is crowned as the new king of Zamunda, a wealthy country in Africa. As the king, he must name his successor; however, the next in line to the throne must be a male heir as per the ascendency laws in Zamunda. Akeem learns of having a son in America due to his time spent there almost 30 years ago. Akeem and Semmi embark on an adventure to find Akeem’s son and convince him to take his rightful place as the prince of Zamunda. Akeem faces many challenges as the king of Zamunda, such as integrating his American son into Zamunda’s culture, family tension arising from his son’s arrival, and General Izzi’s threat of Nextdoria, who wants to take over Zamunda.

Is Coming 2 America On Netflix?

The film is not included in Netflix’s roster of titles. However, you can indulge in Eddie Murphy’s signature style of comedy by streaming ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ (a biographical film about filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore) and Murphy’s stand-up special ‘Eddie Murphy Delirious.’

Is Coming 2 America On Hulu?

The film is not a part of Hulu’s library of titles but should you want to enjoy Eddie Murphy’s comedic talents; you can checkout ‘Vampire in Brooklyn,’ (which follows a vampire living in the hood searching for a mate ) on the streaming service.

Is Coming 2 America On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime users, you may praise yourselves for the decision of subscribing to the service as ‘Coming 2 America’ is available to stream on the streaming platform. Additionally, you can also watch the previous installment ‘Coming to America’ on Amazon Prime.

Where to Watch Coming 2 America Online?

The film is being released as an Amazon Original film and therefore won’t be available on any of the common VOD platforms.

How to Stream Coming 2 America For Free?

Folks looking to watch the film for free should make a note that the film can be watched at no cost by signing-up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime offered to new subscribers.

