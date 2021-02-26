‘Crisis’ is a crime thriller set in the era of the opioid epidemic. A drug trafficker organizes a smuggling operation, a man finds himself at the precipice of becoming a whistleblower, and a recover addict searches for her son. The film has been written, produced, and directed by Nicholas Jarecki. The leading ensemble of the film has Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly as the three protagonists of the three subplots tackled in the movie. Other notable cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, and Lily-Rose Depp. If you are wondering where you can watch this crime thriller, we have the answers to your questions.

What is Crisis About?

‘Crisis’ is an amalgamation of three separate stories that intertwine together in the end. Hammer plays the role of undercover DEA detective Jake Kelly. He has spent a year establishing his connection as a pill merchant with the Armenian power gangsters who deal in Oxy. The main objective is to hunt down the Montreal fentanyl kingpin and zero in on both the drug rings simultaneously. Apart from his professional work, Jake also has to keep a check on his drug-addicted sister and make sure she stays in rehab.

The second story is about recovering drug addict Claire Reimann (Lilly), whose world turns upside down when her son disappears and is found dead not long after that. She is on a quest to find out the truth behind the tragedy. The third branch of the movie concerns a professor who discovers the dark secret of his employer while working on a project to manufacture a non-addictive painkiller. All three parts of the film eventually end up entangling and make for a thrilling watch.

Is Crisis on Hulu?

‘Crisis’ is not on Hulu at the moment. However, if you wish to indulge in movies and TV shows that center on the opioid crisis, we suggest the documentary ‘Heroin: Cape Cod, the USA’ (the documentary-style narration of the effects of the heroin epidemic on small-towns in America) and ‘Snowfall’ (a series about a young man who starts as a drug dealer amidst the drug epidemic and is soon caught on the radar of the authorities).

Is Crisis on Netflix?

‘Crisis’ is unfortunately not yet available on Netflix. However, you can watch ‘Heroin(e)’ here, which is similar to ‘Crisis’ in its depiction of drug addiction through the efforts of three women to battle the epidemic. ‘The Pharmacist’ is also another suitable alternative wherein a pharmacist tries to unravel the corruption behind the opioid crisis after the death of his son.

Is Crisis on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Crisis’ is not yet available on Amazon Prime. Interested audiences can opt for ‘NOVA: Addiction,’ a series on drug addiction and its deadly effects, or ‘The Long Night,’ revolving around a father who is on a frantic search for his daughters who have been taken in by pimps and exposed to heroin.

Where to Watch Crisis Online?

‘Crisis’ will be available from March 5, 2021, on VOD platforms to buy or rent, including Apple TV and RedBox.

How To Stream For Crisis For Free?

‘Crisis’ is not available to watch for free as of now. It has received a theatrical release and will be released digitally on VOD platforms on March 5, 2021. You can find the tickets on Fandango. Additionally, we implore you to always financially invest in the cinematic arts and not rely on illegal methods of streaming.

Read More: Best Drug Addiction Movies