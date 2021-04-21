Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ is a dark fantasy action movie that revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, who, along with his friends and sister, must help the Flame Hashira investigate the strange disappearances of people on the Mugen Train. With Muzan Kibutsuji’s forces getting stronger, the journey of the Demon Slayers won’t be easy as far more terrifying enemies stand in their way. In case you wish to know more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train About?

The movie picks up the story where the anime series left off. After completing their training, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are given a new mission by the head of the Demon Slayer Corps. They all must join the Flame Hashira, Rengoku Kyojuro, who is tasked with investigating the mysterious infinity train where people have been disappearing for some time. As they board the strange locomotive, it is revealed that Enmu is on the same train.

Tanjirou, Zenitsu, and Inosuke find the Flame Hashira, and just when they start having a conversation, everyone on the train falls into a deep slumber. All of them have dreams that reflect their deepest desires, but Tanjiro soon understands that something is wrong. It turns out that Enmu has sent four insomniac passengers to kill the spiritual cores of the Demon Slayers so that they could never wake up. With the lives of numerous people at stake, Tanjiro and his friends must protect their spiritual cores and wake up to fight the Lower Rank One of the Twelve Kizuki. However, as they valiantly struggle against Enmu’s evil schemes, they find out that even greater dangers lurk around them.

Is Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ is not available on the streaming giant. However, we recommend our readers watch the fantasy film ‘A Whisker Away,’ which follows a young girl who transforms into a cat, only to realize later that the process is more complicated and dangerous than she had predicted.

Is Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train on Hulu?

‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog. Subscribers who wish to rewatch season 1 of the series, ‘Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba,’ can do so here. We also suggest watching the dark fantasy series ‘Attack on Titan‘, which is a similarly themed anime.

Is Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ is not available on the platform. Fans of fantasy anime can watch ‘Rage of Bahamut Virgin Soul‘ instead.

Where to Stream Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Online?

‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ is releasing in theatres. If you are excited about the film and wish to watch it, then you can book your tickets here. The film will only release digitally on June 22, 2021, so fans will have to wait for a few months for more information. In case you wish to watch season 1 of the anime series, you can stream it on Funimation, Wakanim, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab.

How to Watch Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train for Free?

Unfortunately, the movie is yet to release online, so it can’t be streamed for free as of now.

Read More: Anime Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba