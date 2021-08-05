Starring Oscar award-winning actor Christopher Plummer and Emmy Award-winner Archie Panjabi, ‘Departure’ is a mystery drama series that revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Flight 716 that vanishes while flying over the Atlantic Ocean. With its suspenseful premise, the high-octane series can keep the viewers on the edge of their seats while constantly forcing them to revisit their theories as the drama unfolds. The shocking story of plane disappearance can intrigue anyone. If you plan on watching ‘Departure,’ here’s all the information that you are going to need.

What is Departure About?

On a rather ordinary day, Flight 716 – a British passenger aircraft, takes off with people onboard believing that they will reach their destination within a few hours. However, while flying over the Atlantic ocean, it mysteriously vanishes, garnering a lot of media attention and a public outcry for a swift investigation into the matter. Kendra Malley, a recently widowed investigator with an excellent record, is enlisted by her former mentor and boss, Howard Lawson, to look into the strange case.

It marks the beginning of a race against time as Malley and her colleagues begin to look for the crashed plane and possible survivors so that they can be rescued. However, the lead investigator is also intrigued by the possible reasons for the crash. Did the plane plunge into the Atlantic because of technical faults? Or was there an active involvement of politically or ideologically driven parties that caused it to vanish to achieve some twisted ends? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘Departure.’ Here’s how you can do that!

Is Departure on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives since ‘Departure’ is not part of its current catalog. Viewers with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘Into the Night.’

Is Departure on Hulu?

No, ‘Departure’ is not accessible on Hulu as of now. Therefore, subscribers will have to check other platforms for the show’s availability. In case you’re looking for alternatives, we recommend the brilliant mystery series ‘Manifest.’

Is Departure on Amazon Prime?

‘Departure’ is available as Video-on-demand on Amazon Prime. You can head here to watch/rent your favorite episodes or seasons.

Where to Watch Departure Online?

‘Departure’ is accessible on PeacockTV. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes of suspense drama series. At the same time, some Video-on-demand platforms such as iTunes (Canada), Vudu, and Microsoft Store also have the series in their catalogs. You can also check for the show’s availability on Live TV platforms like SlingTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. AppleTV+ subscribers are in luck as ‘Departure’ is accessible on the platform. Google Play is expected to add the series to its catalog shortly; you can head here to gain access to it!

How to Stream Departure for Free?

Peacock Premium and Premium Plus both come with a 7-day free trial, just like AppleTV+. Peacock also offers some of its content for free but with ads. So, depending upon the series, you can watch the show free of cost using the aforementioned details. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

