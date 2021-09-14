Where to Stream ESPN’s 30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens?

ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 documentary ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’ chronicles the rise of New York’s Major League Baseball team- the Mets. Although it primarily focuses on their magical 1986 season, the four-part film also captures the terrible downfall of the team in the 1970s. Directed by Nick Davis, the documentary features interviews with famous sports stars of the time like Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, and Mookie Wilson. In case you wish to learn more about the film, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Once Upon a Time in Queens About?

In the late 1970s, the Mets, a Major League Baseball team, was in dire straits. While the franchise struggled with hopelessness and the future seemed uncertain, New York City, at the same time, was nearly bankrupt. The growing discontent and the looming fears of the further downfall of the franchise remained until the early 80s, when both the Mets and the New York City saw a surprising turn of events. With the Western world slowly emerging from the 1970s energy crisis, New York witnessed an economic boom, and it happened parallel to the rise of the Mets. In the following years, the Major League Baseball team recruited many talented players, and in 1986 it won the 83rd edition of the World Series, defeating Boston Red Sox in the finals. The documentary captures the journey of the team from the hopeless 1970s to its ultimate era-defining performance in the late 80s.

Is Once Upon a Time in Queens on Netflix?

Netflix’s current catalog does not include ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch ‘Icarus,’ ‘Rising Phoenix,’ or ‘Athlete A,’ instead.

Is Once Upon a Time in Queens on Hulu?

Subscribers can watch ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’ on Hulu + Live TV when it premieres on ESPN. But people with a basic subscription will have to look for the documentary on other platforms. However, they can also other sports documentaries like ‘Andy Irons: Kissed by God‘ or ‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette.’

Is Once Upon a Time in Queens on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offerings do not include ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens.’ Furthermore, it’s unlikely to be accessible as on-demand content even in the future. Prime subscribers can therefore watch other documentaries like ‘I Am Bolt‘ or ‘Andy Murray: Resurfacing.’

Is Once Upon a Time in Queens on HBO Max?

Since ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’ is not a part of HBO Max’s current catalog, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Momentum Generation.’

Where to Watch Once Upon a Time in Queens Online?

‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’ is streaming exclusively on ESPN on September 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. ET. People who wish to watch the documentary can do so on live TV streaming platforms such as DirecTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. Each of the four-part films will be accessible as on-demand content on ESPN+ as part of the 30 for 30 library. You can head here to look for the documentary. ‘Once Upon a Time in Queen’ is also going to be accessible on the ESPN App.

How to Stream Once Upon a Time in Queens for Free?

DirecTV and FuboTV give their first-time subscribers a 7-day free trial, while YouTube comes with a 14-day free trial. Therefore, you can watch the four-part documentary free of cost, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

