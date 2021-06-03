‘Flashback’ (originally titled ‘The Education of Fredrick Fitzell’) is a suspense thriller film that follows a young man named Fredrick “Fred” Fitzell, who is having terrifying visions of a girl who mysteriously disappeared when he was in high school. The movie is directed by Christopher MacBride, who also penned the screenplay. It stars Dylan O’Brien (‘Teen Wolf‘), Maika Monroe (‘Tau’), and Keir Gilchrist (‘Atypical‘) in the lead roles.

The movie has received a moderately positive reception from critics, who praised its visual style and non-linear narrative. If you are a fan of mind-bending suspense thrillers, this movie should entertain you, and here’s where you can stream it online.

What is Flashback About?

In ‘Flashback,’ Fredrick “Fred” Fitzell, who works in the field of data analytics, begins to have horrific visions of a girl named Cindy. Through flashbacks, we learn about the mysterious Cindy and her past with a high school-going Fitzell. As the pressure at work starts to mount, Fitzell decides to stop the visions at any cost and reconnects with his old friends in hopes of finding the answers. Soon he realizes that the solution to his problem lies in his past, a fateful drug-addled night, to be precise. As the narrative bounces back and forth, forming a trippy puzzle of past and present, Fitzell finds himself at his wit’s end in search of the answers.

Is Flashback on Netflix?

‘Flashback’ hasn’t made its way into Netflix’s diverse library of entertainment content that is arguably the best among various streaming services on offer. If you are in the mood for a suspense thriller, we recommend ‘Synchronic‘ a similar trippy movie about a mysterious drug that allows the user to travel in time.

Is Flashback On Amazon Prime?

‘Flashback’ is not a part of the titles accessible through your basic subscription, but you can stream it on-demand on Amazon Prime. Alternatively, you can also check out ‘Coherence,’ a sci-fi thriller about a group of friends experiencing strange occurrences at a dinner party.

Is Flashback On Hulu?

Hulu has an impressive entertainment catalog filled with a variety of titles. However, ‘Flashback’ isn’t among them. If you wish to watch something similar, you can check out ‘Sliver,’ about a young woman who moves into an apartment building and slowly uncovers the shocking secrets of her neighbors and the previous tenant of her new home.

Where to Watch Flashback Online?

‘Flashback’ can be purchased or rented on popular VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, Spectrum, DirecTV, Microsoft Store, Xfinity, Redbox, and FandangoNOW. The movie has also been released in selective theatres. To check show timings and book tickets, head here.

How to Stream Flashback For Free?

Currently, the only way to watch ‘Flashback’ is at a theatre near you or streaming it online with the help of the above-mentioned VOD platforms. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free as of now. We also strongly advise our readers not to indulge in illegal methods and consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

Read More: Where to Stream Mare of Easttown?