‘Harry Potter‘ is a franchise that exudes nostalgia for an entire generation and is adored by legions of fans across the globe. Based on the enchanting novel series penned by J. K. Rowling, the film series comprises eight movies. It follows the titular protagonist, a young wizard, who must defeat his arch-nemesis, Lord Voldemort, an evil wizard. The films made then-child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson household names. With their scintillating performances, veteran actors Alan Rickman and Michael Gambon have etched their names in the audience’s hearts forever.

The eight films, directed by four different directors (Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates) remain timeless pieces of cinematic magic. Whether you are a first-time viewer or a long-time fan of the franchise, the wizarding world of ‘Harry Potter’ welcomes all (muggles included!), and to escape to this world, you don’t need a Hogwarts letter of admission or a ticket to the Hogwarts Express. Here’s where you can stream ‘Harry Potter.’

What is Harry Potter About?

In the ‘Harry Potter’ films, a young orphan named Harry Potter attends the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There he becomes close friends with fellow students, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He studies various forms of magic from several teachers under the watchful eyes of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. However, dark clouds of evil are surrounding the new cheerful life Harry has found for himself as Lord Voldemort, who was thwarted the very night he killed Harry’s parents and tried to murder the infant Harry, slowly regains his strength. Voldemort plans to rule the magical world, and it is up to Harry and his friends to stop him.

Is Harry Potter On Netflix?

‘Harry Potter’ series is not a part of Netflix’s library of entertainment content. If you wish to check out something similar, we recommend ‘The Last Airbender,’ a similar fantasy film about a young boy who holds the key to saving the world.

Is Harry Potter On Amazon Prime?

‘Harry Potter’ movies are not included in your basic subscription package but can be purchased or rented on-demand on Amazon Prime. Alternatively, you can also choose to stream ‘The Little Witch,’ about the adventures of a young witch aiming to be the best.

Is Harry Potter On Hulu?

‘Harry Potter’ series isn’t available to stream on Hulu. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Pan,’ a similar adventure film about a young boy and his nemesis Blackbeard.

Where to Watch Harry Potter Online?

All eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies are currently available to stream on Peacock TV (for a limited time only) with a subscription. The movies are also streaming on HBO Max starting June 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021. The movies can also be watched on VOD platforms (by buying or renting) and live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, Vudu, DirecTV, Google Play, FandangoNOW, YouTube, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Redbox, Fubo TV (part 1 only), Sling TV, and Spectrum. Some of the services also offer a collection of all the movies in the series at a discounted price.

How to Stream Harry Potter For Free?

You can watch the ‘Harry Potter’ series of films for free by signing up for a 7-day free trial of Peacock TV (as long as the movies are available on the service). However, we advocate paying for the entertainment you wish to consume.

