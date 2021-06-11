Directed by Nicole Riegel, ‘Holler’ is a drama movie that sheds light on the challenges faced by an overwhelming majority of people living in abject poverty with little or no hope of ever making their lives better. Starring Jessica Barden, Becky Ann Baker, and Pamela Adlon, the captivating tale of skepticism and hope capture the fears and tribulations of people who dream of socioeconomic mobility and is, therefore, a must-watch. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Holler About?

Ruth and her brother Blaze live in a small town located in the rust belt in Southern Ohio. The opportunities for the city’s economic prosperity are long gone, and now the residents are only living in the shadow of what was once its golden days. Despite having a scholastic aptitude and an insatiable desire to learn, Ruth is skeptical about her future. Although mother Rhonda is in jail because of her drug addiction, she finds some support from Linda, who is not only an employer for her but acts as a surrogate mother.

She is the only one in the town who shows sympathy and patience to the young girl who is conflicted about her future. Ruth’s economic conditions put her scholastic aptitude at the risk of being left underutilized, and the fact that she even starts skipping school goes on to show that the worst fears of her loved ones are being realized. As if to make matters worse, she starts spending more time with Hark, a much older man than her, and soon becomes very close to his scrapyard crew which for her brother seems ominous.

The only path to prosperity for the residents of the town is to leave it, and Ruth has to dig deeper and find the courage to take the leap of faith. Her college application sent by her brother gets accepted, but the realities of Ruth’s socio-economic conditions always put her in doubt. Will she find the courage to break free of the barriers that are pulling her down? To learn how the story unfolds, you must watch the drama film, and here’s how you can do that.

Is Holler on Netflix?

No, ‘Holler is not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of movies and television shows. However, viewers looking for similar movies can stream ‘All Together Now‘ or ‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.’

Is Holler on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to check other platforms since ‘Holler’ is not accessible as of now. But if you are looking for a movie where siblings stick together even when the going gets tough, like Ruth and Blaze, then you must watch ‘Conviction.’

Is Holler on Amazon Prime?

‘Holler’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can either rent or purchase the movie here.

Where to Watch Holler Online?

Fans of drama movies can stream ‘Holler’ on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. The film is also available on DirecTV and Spectrum. Popular video-on-demand platforms such as FandangoNow and iTunes are expected to add the movie to their catalogs in the near future.

How to Stream Holler for Free?

Since DirecTV comes with a seven-day free trial, you can stream ‘Holler’ for free on the platform, provided you are a first-time subscriber. However, we encourage our readers to stream their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

