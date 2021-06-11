Featuring stand-out performances by Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, and Abby Miller, ‘Home Before Dark’ is a mystery-drama crime series that revolves around a courageous young reporter and investigator who turns her attention towards a case that has haunted his father for decades. Curious to learn more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Home Before Dark About?

Matt Lisko, a journalist in New York City, loses his job when his fixation on a story spirals out of control. Unemployed with a lot of financial hurdles in his way, Lisko decides to return to his coastal hometown, unaware that it will open a can of worms for him. Some decades ago, Matt’s best friend was kidnapped right in front of him as he helplessly watched the horror unfold, and to make matters worse, an innocent Native American teen has to pay for the crime.

The emotional and psychological wounds of the unfortunate incident have stayed with him,, and they come back to haunt him when he returns to the small town. Matt’s younger daughter, Hilde, who was always around his father when he investigated a crime scene, has imbibed his journalistic ethos and mannerism over time, and she takes the case of his father’s best friend as her new journalistic venture.

Her investigative skills are equally remarkable, and the possibility that solving the case will offer her father some sort of emotional relief drives the young girl to dedicate herself to the case. But a murder in the coastal town changes everything as both the cases begin to intertwine. Will Hilde solve the mystery and help her father and victims of the heinous crime? To find out, you must watch ‘Home Before Dark’ and here’s how you can do that.

Is Home Before Dark on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Home Before Dark’ is not available on the platform as of now. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘The InBESTigators.’

Is Home Before Dark on Hulu?

‘Home Before Dark’ is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog of television shows and movies. But people with a subscription can instead stream ‘The Killing’ or ‘The Genetic Detective.’

Is Home Before Dark on Amazon Prime?

‘Home Before Dark’ is unlikely to arrive on Amazon Prime, so subscribers may have to check other platforms. They can also alternatively watch ‘Flightplan’ or ‘I See You.’

Where to Watch Home Before Dark Online?

Since ‘Home Before Dark’ is an AppleTV+ Originals series, it is not available on any other platform. People with a subscription can watch the mystery drama series here.

How to Stream Home Before Dark for Free?

AppleTV+ comes with a seven-day free trial. So, you can watch the series for free, provided you are a first-time subscriber. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

